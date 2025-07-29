Liverpool choose ‘three candidates’ to replace Diaz as club that’s ‘going for’ Nunez is named

Liverpool have identified a three-man shortlist of players who could replace Luis Diaz at Anfield this summer, according to reports.

The Reds have been busy in the transfer market with Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike their four big-name signings of the summer so far.

Arne Slot has been backed fully by the Liverpool board after the Dutchman delivered the Premier League title in his first season at the club.

There are rumours that the Reds will definitely look to pursue an expensive deal for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak in the coming weeks after the Sweden international stunned the Magpies by asking to leave this summer.

Liverpool are set to launch a bid soon but first they are looking to finalise some outgoings with Diaz’s move to Bayern Munich set to go through in the next day or so.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed on Monday that Diaz is set for his medical and will sign a contract until 2029 at Bayern Munich.

READ: Mailbox: Newcastle have ‘disaster of a summer’ as Premier League run by ‘cartel clubs’

Plettenberg said on social media: ‘Luis #Diaz will arrive in Munich on Tuesday, with his medical also scheduled to take place the same day. He will then sign a contract until 2029, with an option for a further year. FC Bayern are paying €70m as a fixed fee, plus up to €5m in potential bonuses. Agents Christian Wein and Raul Pais Da Costa from the agency AS1 played a crucial role in making the deal happen.’

Before he confirmed on Tuesday morning: ‘Luis #Diaz now at Munich Airport! Medical booked for today, as reported. Signing of his contract after that.’

And now Spanish website Fichajes insists that Liverpool have chosen ‘three candidates’ to replace the winger after the Colombian left ‘a significant gap’ in their attack.

Liverpool have identified Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, RB Leipzig’s Antonio Nusa and Lyon’s Malick Fofana as potential options to fill the hole left by Diaz.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Alexander Isak offer from Al-Hilal is evidence of ‘abusive relationship’

👉 Liverpool ‘have new £165m plan’ to sign Alexander Isak as ‘perfect’ salary agreed

👉 Liverpool to ‘force’ Newcastle’s ‘hand’ on Isak sale with one factor amid Howe ‘privately blamed’ claim

Brazil international Rodrygo is considered the ‘big favourite’ to come in for Diaz but ‘the deal would not be easy’ with Real Madrid asking for a lot of money.

Nusa and Fofana ‘offer potential and a lower transfer fee compared to Rodrygo’ and their ‘final choice will depend on both the transfer market and the priorities of the Dutch manager’.

A separate report in Fichajes claims that Juventus ‘want to do Liverpool a favour’ by ‘going for’ Darwin Nunez as the Reds ‘want to sell the Uruguayan to fund the signing of Alexander Isak’.

It is understood that a ‘deal won’t be easy’ as Liverpool ‘values his departure at around €60 or €65 million’ but the Merseysiders are ‘willing to consider options such as a loan with an option to buy, which would facilitate Juventus’ approach’.