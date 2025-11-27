Liverpool have reportedly drawn up a three-man shortlist to replace Arne Slot at Anfield amid a ‘squad disconnect’ as the Reds chiefs believe ‘the project has lost emotional and tactical solidity’.

Liverpool fell to their ninth defeat in 12 games on Wednesday, their worst run since 1954, with the 4-1 defeat at Anfield a new nadir for the Reds in a harrowing stretch after they walked to the Premier League title last term.

Jamie Carragher is very “angry”, Curtis Jones wants Liverpool to “go and smash someone” and as Slot reflects on his position becoming “untenable”, a report on Thursday claimed sporting director Richard Hughes and chief executive Michael Edwards will be in attendance at an ’emergency meeting’ in which they will decide whether to sack the Reds boss.

And now it’s been claimed that the defeat to PSV has ‘placed the Dutch coach on the verge of dismissal’.

‘The Liverpool board of directors considers that the project has lost emotional and tactical solidity’, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, who also state that the Red chiefs believe Slot has ‘failed to manage the pressure’ of the £400m investment made in the team over the summer.

The report adds:

‘Within the club there is the feeling that the disconnection between the squad and the coach is evident, and that maintaining it can deepen the crisis at a key moment of the season. ‘Arne Slot trusted that the arrival of impactful signings would give him room to impose his idea, but the recent dynamic shows that the group does not respond, that the defensive mechanisms are easily broken and that Liverpool lost the aggressiveness that characterised it.’

They’re now searching for alternatives, and after a report on Wednesday revealed the lunatics on the Liverpool board retain a ‘strong admiration’ for failed Premier League manager Ange Postecoglou, it’s claimed the Australian is joined by Slot’s predecessor and club legend Jurgen Klopp and Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola on a three-manager shortlist to replace Slot.

Klopp’s return ‘is seen as the safest way to rebuild the team’s competitive identity’, but there are huge doubts as to whether the German would want to return to Liverpool or ever manage again having taken up a role as the Head of Global Soccer for the Red Bull group.

Liverpool believe Iraola could ‘boost the evolution of the squad’ and ‘reactive players who do not find their best version’ under Slot, and also think ‘his profile fits with the long-term project’ at Anfield.

And while they acknowledge Postecoglou would be ‘a risky option’ they also believe his ‘attractive style could revitalise the team if it finds stability’. A big ‘if’ in there, folks.

The report concludes by insisting that ‘Liverpool need an immediate decision’ as ‘the continuity of Slot compromises the immediate future’ of the football club.