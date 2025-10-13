Liverpool are interested in signing Bayern Munich centre-back Dayot Upamecano on a free transfer next summer, according to reports.

The Reds are in the market for a new centre-back or two over the next couple of transfer windows after failing to sign Marc Guehi before the summer deadline.

Guehi was completing his medical at Liverpool when Crystal Palace pulled the plug on a deal and there is now more competition for the Reds to get a deal done for the England international.

And Liverpool could turn their attention elsewhere with Upamecano now becoming a realistic possibility as Bayern Munich struggle to tie him down to new terms.

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are currently the only fit centre-backs at Liverpool with Giovanni Leoni ruled out for months with an ACL injury and Ibrahima Konate sent home from the France squad after failing to recover from a quad injury.

And now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool are one of the clubs considering a move for Upamecano on a free transfer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Several clubs are calling, the potential free agent bomb for Upamecano is a possibility. Competition is becoming serious and being attentive.

“Liverpool will be in the market for a defender in 2026, PSG and Real Madrid might be there as well.”

Romano added: “Bayern will have a new meeting with his agents, on his side they are very clear, they want an important salary and signing-on fee.

“There are several clubs in the race for Upamecano, from England, from France, Spain, some big, big, big clubs all interested.

“Upamecano is very happy at Bayern, very happy with Kompany, but they need to reach an agreement financially.”

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg insists that Bayern Munich will now have to offer Upamecano a top deal if they want to keep him as Liverpool ‘keep an eye on the situation’.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Dayot Upamecano and his agent aren’t making any concessions. They’ve have presented their figures to Bayern and it’s now up to the club to respond. A long-term deal is on the table, but there’s still no agreement on salary or agent fees. Leaving for free in 2026 is still possible.

‘Max Eberl is working hard to reach a deal. Bayern really want to extend his contract, but big clubs, including Liverpool, are keeping an eye on the situation.’

And journalist Dean Jones has told our friends at TEAMtalk: “If there is no agreement on a Bayern deal by the new year, then Liverpool are expected to formally show their interest in the player.”