Liverpool have reportedly picked out three potential replacements for Brazil international Alisson Becker, who is being linked with the Saudi Pro League.

Alisson has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world during his time in the Premier League with Liverpool.

Injuries impacted the 31-year-old during the 2023/24 campaign as he was restricted to 28 Premier League appearances, but remains an integral player for Liverpool.

Despite this, Alisson’s long-term Liverpool future is in doubt as he is attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League. PIF are also understood to have their eye on Manchester City star Ederson, who will be sold for ‘the right price’.

Liverpool are not under serious pressure to sell Alisson as he is under contract until 2027, but a report from HITC claims they are ‘looking at potential replacements with Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin one of those under consideration’.

New head coach Arne Slot is ‘desperate to retain’ Alisson, but Liverpool ‘have drawn up a list of goalkeeping targets either to take his place or to succeed Coaimhin Kelleher should the Irishman secure a move of his own’.

‘For Liverpool, there is interest in Andriy Lunin of Real Madrid. Despite that error-strewn display for Ukraine during their 3-0 hammering by Romania at Euro 2024, Lunin enjoyed a largely ‘outstanding‘ campaign. ‘HITC have been told that Liverpool also have an interest in Feyenoord’s Justin Bijlow. An Eredivisie champion alongside Slot back in 2023, Bijlow is modern, ball-playing goalkeeper. He confirmed talks with Man United before Erik ten Hag agreed a deal to bring Andre Onana to Old Trafford. ‘Liverpool also admire Sunderland youngster Anthony Patterson, though he is perhaps more likely to be viewed as a Kelleher replacement than someone immediately capable of stepping into Alisson’s shoes should the lure of Saudi Arabia prove impossible to ignore.’

Ex-Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock can see his former club “cashing in” on Alisson this summer and signing a Euro 2023 “standout” to replace him.

“It’ll be interesting to see where the Georgia goalkeeper, Giorgi Mamardashvili, ends up,” Warnock said.

“When you look at the situation with the Saudi Pro League at the moment, they’re putting their hand in their pockets again and Alisson’s name has been thrown into that conversation.

“Mamardashvili has been the standout goalkeeper of Euro 2024 and he could be on Liverpool’s radar if they were to look at letting Alisson leave. They may look to cash in and reinvest in Mamardashvili who would be a cheaper, younger option for years to come.”