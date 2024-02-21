Jurgen Klopp’s agent has shut down reports linking the current Liverpool manager with a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

The German manager confirmed last month that he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of this season.

Klopp stated at the time that he is planning to take a sabbatical this summer and may never return to management. He told LFC TV: “If you ask me, ‘Will you ever work as a manager again?’ I would say now no.

“But I don’t know obviously how that will feel because I never had the situation. What I know definitely – I will never, ever manage a different club in England than Liverpool, 100 per cent.”

Despite this, Klopp has been heavily linked with FC Barcelona in recent weeks and a move to Bayern Munich has also been touted.

It was announced on Wednesday that current Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel will leave in the summer and Liverpool-linked Xabi Alonso has become their ‘absolute top target’.

According to Klopp’s agent, the Liverpool boss will not be heading to Bayern Munich as his plans “remain unchanged”.

“Jurgen Klopp will not coach any club or national team for a year after this current season. That remains unchanged,” Kosicke said in an interview with Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg.

Liverpool are also in the market for a new sporting director as Jorg Schmadtke departed the club at the end of the January transfer window.

Michael Edwards previously had this role but he has been out of work since leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

It was recently reported that Edwards – who has also been linked with Manchester United – rejected the chance to make a return to Liverpool ahead of next season.

But Liverpool reporter Neil Jones can see the Premier League leaders “making Edwards an offer he can’t refuse” to set up a return.

“Liverpool’s search for a new sporting director is arguably as intriguing as their pursuit of a new manager. If and when an appointment is made, they will be the fourth person to have held that role in the space of two years,” Jones told Caught Offside.

“For a long time, we have talked about the ‘stability’ of the Reds’ club structure, and for many years that revolved around the key trio of Klopp, Michael Edwards and Mike Gordon – the manager, the sporting director and the most hands-on member of the ownership group.

“By June, only Gordon will remain, and it is fascinating that once news of Klopp’s imminent departure emerged last month, Liverpool made contact with Edwards over a potential return to Anfield. He turned it down, and I am intrigued to see what the Reds’ next move is.”

He added: “I wonder whether they will eventually find themselves back at Edwards’ door, making him an offer he can’t refuse. Because if there is no such thing as a perfect fit, he might be the next best thing.”