Liverpool tipped to pursue €100m+ double Bundesliga raid with ‘rocket striker’ on Klopp’s ‘list’

Hoffenheim starlet Maximilian Beier is reportedly “definitely on Liverpool’s list” of targets following his recent emergence in the Bundesliga.

The 20-year-old striker returned to Hoffenheim ahead of this season following his loan spell at Hannover 96 and he’s enjoyed a dream start to this season.

The Germany U21 international – who is also capable of playing as a winger – has grabbed four goals and an assist in seven appearances for Hoffenheim so far this season.

German journalist Christian Falk is now reporting that Beier is “definitely on Liverpool’s list” of targets and he would “only cost €20m”.

“Another name on Liverpool’s list is Maximilian Beier of Hoffenheim – I heard he’s definitely on the list, as he brings something that’s very interesting for Liverpool!” Falk told Caught Offside.

“His high speed this season was 35.45kmph. It’s also really good for Germany; he’s the second-fastest German player behind Leroy Sane. His contract at Hoffenheim runs until 2025 and I heard he has a release clause; he’ll be a little bit more expensive for English clubs but for German clubs he’ll only cost €20m. So you see, Liverpool are looking around at the Bundesliga again.

“He’s a player you can educate, fast, can play as a striker as well as on the wings, which would be beneficial for Liverpool’s rotations in the forward line. I think he’s interesting.

“He could be the next German national player, perhaps not in the coming matches, but he’ll be in the national team. He’s not very expensive, which would fit into Liverpool’s business model. Keep in mind, though, that Brentford and Everton’s interest in the player is concrete.”

Falk is also reporting that Liverpool “will be keeping an eye on” RB Leipzig forward Lois Openda.

The 23-year-old scored 21 goals in 42 appearances for Ligue Un outfit RC Lens last season. AS Monaco were linked with him during the summer but RB Leipzig secured his services for around €45m plus add-ons.

The Belgium international has scored four goals in his first six Bundesliga outings this season and Falk believes he would cost clubs more than €80m.

“Leipzig are a little relaxed at the moment, as next summer there’s no active release clause for Lois Openda. It begins in 2025 and I heard it’s a bit higher than the €80m that has been reported elsewhere,” Falk added.

“I’m sure that clubs like Liverpool will be keeping an eye on him. You’ve already seen with Dominik Szoboszlai that they’ve had a mostly positive experience with RB Leipzig players.

“It’s also worth noting the similarity in style between the two clubs, which is obviously of benefit to Liverpool.”

