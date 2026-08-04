According to reports, Liverpool ‘will accept’ £70m to sell Cody Gakpo to Tottenham Hotspur, while Curtis Jones wants to leave.

The summer transfer window has been frustrating for Liverpool, who still have a lot of business to do in the next few weeks.

So far this summer, Liverpool have signed Jeremy Jacquet and Victor Munoz, but they arguably still need to sign at least one more winger, a midfielder, a right-back and a centre-back.

There could also be more exits following Mohamed Salah’s departure, with Gakpo among those linked with a move elsewhere.

Gakpo is coming off a disappointing 2025/26 campaign and Liverpool target Bradley Barcola could be recruited as an upgrade, while Tottenham are keen to sign the Dutchman.

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Still, a report from The Athletic claims Liverpool currently ‘have no intention’ of selling Gakpo becuase they are keen to strengthen their attack rather than make it weaker.

However, a report from Football Insider claims Liverpool ‘will accept’ £70m for Gakpo if Tottenham offer this much for the winger, though former Premier League scout Bryan King believes the north London club need to offload someone first.

King explained: “I think it would be a very good signing for them. He’s a good player,” King told Football Insider when asked about Gakpo.

“Done quite well in the World Cup, didn’t he? But again, if you’re going to bring in a player of that quality, you have to sell.

“They can’t, I know they’ve got rid of one front player [Randal Kolo Muani]. I think he’d be their type of player. I’d rate him above both Richarlison or Solanke.

“So, if that’s what the manager wants, at the moment, everything he’s wanted, they’ve gone out and bought, haven’t they? So, that’s going to be an interesting one.

“He’s going to cost them a lot of money, that’s for sure. At least £70m, I would have thought.”

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Curtis Jones is “not happy” at Liverpool

Jones is another Liverpool player who could move elsewhere amid interest from Serie A giants Inter Milan.

Another report from Football Insider claims Jones has ‘set sights’ on leaving his boyhood club, with ex-Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown explaining that he is “not happy” at Anfield.

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Brown claimed: “It’s become quite clear not that Curtis Jones is keen to leave Liverpool.

“He is not happy with his role at the club, his playing time, the position he’s been asked to play in across the last couple of seasons, or where he ranks in the pecking order.

“Now, judging by that video that we’ve seen, it appears he’s not happy with the captaincy either and feels he should be more involed at that level.

“I think when issues and frustrations like that start to crop up, that’s when it becomes clear that a player needs a fresh start, a new club, maybe even a new country.

“It seems that things just aren’t quite going to go the way he’s wanted them to at Liverpool, and that’s fine, it happens sometimes.

“But there’s no point having him sulking and hanging his head, or arguing with his teammates on the pitch. It’s better for everybody if he moves on, and all parties will be keen to make it happen.”