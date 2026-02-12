Ex-Liverpool player Jermain Pennant believes his former club could sell Curtis Jones after a “tiff” with manager Arne Slot.

The Liverpool-born midfielder has made just 10 Premier League starts so far this campaign and in recent weeks has often been limited to single-digit minute cameos. This comes after the 25-year-old was linked with a move to Inter Milan at the end of the January transfer window.

Tottenham have also reportedly registered an interest and Pennant believes a move even being suggested is signs of an argument with Slot, while his recent absence from the starting XI is another factor.

“To me, with the interest from Tottenham, his contract and Inter Milan, the bond with him and Slot, I think there’s been a bit of a tiff and not seeing eye-to-eye,” Pennant told talkSPORT.

Pennant did sing the praises of Jones, suggesting the player offers something different to Liverpool’s other midfield options.

“I can understand with [Dominik] Szoboszlai, [Ryan] Gravenberch and [Alexis] Mac Allister,” Pennant, who made 81 appearances for Liverpool, said.

“You would probably say that’s your best three in midfield.

“But he can give us legs and dictate the tempo sometimes, get forward and track back…he’s good on the ball.

“So for the last four or five games he’s not started, yeah, there’s a little bit of a question mark.”

Speaking shortly after the transfer window had closed, Slot suggested Jones had been “unlucky” that Liverpool’s midfield had been spared injuries, unlike other areas of the team.

“I think what you’ve seen…he has played a lot of minutes and unlucky in the sense that midfield is the only line we haven’t had injuries, but we kept because we have players but we need players in these positions,” he said.

“And the moment you start to need midfielders in different positions, the line gets smaller and smaller.

“We kept him, his situation hasn’t changed to us, he is one of 16 outfield players available we have with two young players in Nyoni and Ngumoha, so it would be strange if we let anyone go.”

Jones has a contract at Liverpool until 2027 but has been increasingly linked with a move away in the summer should Slot remain in his post.

