Liverpool tipped to make shock move for Man City star who ‘plans the ultimate betrayal’

Champions elect Liverpool have been told that they should make a summer move for Man City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne on a free transfer.

In an emotional letter to fans in early April, Citizens legend De Bruyne revealed that he would be leaving the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season.

The Belgium international has scored 107 goals in 416 appearances in all competitions for Man City and won everything you can at club level during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

There have been rumours that his likely destination will be somewhere in Major League Soccer or the Saudi Pro League – but many still think the Man City midfielder can still perform at the top level.

When asked about potentially playing for another Premier League club, De Bruyne said: “If teams come and they can convince me that something sporting is nice, a nice project, I’m able.

“I know, obviously, I’m not the youngest any more but I still feel I’m able to perform at a very high level.

“I don’t know what teams are interested or what they want to do, but whatever project is available I’m willing to listen.

“I love football, I love to play football, if a nice project comes and my family is also good with that then we are able to make a decision.”

There were rumours earlier this week that De Bruyne is ‘planning the ultimate betrayal’ of a ‘disappointed’ Pep Guardiola by looking for another Premier League club.

And now former Man Utd winger Lee Sharpe insists that he could see De Bruyne playing for Liverpool in the Premier League next season.

Sharpe told Stadium Astro: “I can see him staying in Europe. Over the last couple of weeks, he’s got himself fully fit again, and he’s come out and said he’s playing pain-free for the first time in a while which is a huge thing for any player and I think we’re seeing him at his best.

“He’s got to the age where he’s enjoying every second of it because he knows it’s coming to an end.

“I think he could be worth a gamble for Liverpool. I remember Gary McAllister going there towards the end of his career and coming on and just dictating things and keeping things calm.

“He could get a one-year deal with an extension if he stays fit, and he wouldn’t have to play every game because of the strength of their squad they’ve got there.

“He could play in certain games and I think that would be a pretty good move for him and it would work out for Liverpool as well.”

While Joe Cole reckons De Bruyne would be a perfect addition for Chelsea in order to help the club’s young players next campaign.

Cole said on The Dressing Room Podcast: “If I’m Chelsea and I’m sitting around with them [the board], I’m going, ‘we need experienced players’.

“Kevin De Bruyne, he’s been injured a bit, but what he gives the changing room as a winner, as a leader, we might only need him for 30 games a season, we can manage him.

“Imagine him walking through the door with those young players and those difficult moments. I would say, ‘whatever you want, we’ll write it off’. Come and play for us for two years.”