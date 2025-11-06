Arsenal and Liverpool have been given the best chance at silverware this term

Joe Cole has revealed his feeling that Arsenal will win the Premier League and “maybe” the Champions League, but Liverpool will push them “all the way” and have a “right good chance” in Europe.

The Gunners are in perhaps the best form they have displayed under Mikel Arteta. After three consecutive second-placed league finishes, they have a six-point lead at the top of the table after 10 games.

Arsenal are also bossing the Champions League, with four wins from four, 11 goals and none conceded.

Former Premier League star Cole feels the Gunners are the club who are going to win the league and potentially the Champions League, stating on TNT Sports: “I think Arsenal will win the league and maybe the Champions League as well. I really think they’re brilliant.”

However, he feels Liverpool are showing they could be a threat to the Gunners.

“I thought they were brilliant against Villa at the weekend and I thought they were equally outstanding [against Real Madrid],” he said.

“It’s a marquee win. They really took Real Madrid to the sword. It could have been three or four. [Thibaut] Courtois was brilliant. I think it’s a marker down for them to say, we are at it again.

“I think Liverpool will kick on and they’ll push Arsenal all the way in the league and I think they’ve got a right good chance in the Champions League.”

While Liverpool had less of the ball against Real, they made it count going forwards.

They had more than double Real’s shots – 15 compared to seven – and 10 of those were on target, with the Spanish side only managing to direct two on Liverpool’s goal.

The Reds of course had the most crucial effort of the night, when Alexis Mac Allister cropped up with a header in the box past Courtois to seal the win in the 61st minute.

If Liverpool can put together performances like that against one of the world’s best sides, then they should be able to brush off their four Premier League losses for the season and get back to being the juggernaut they were in England last season, when they won the league by 10 points.

