Liverpool tipped to unite elite Prem pair as Reds icon stay ‘will happen’ and star signing on cards

Paul Robinson has stated that Virgil van Dijk staying at Liverpool “will happen” and he could play alongside Marc Guehi, in what would be a “great partnership”.

Van Dijk is one of three Liverpool stars who are out of contract at the end of this season. Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also set to leave the club at the end of the campaign.

For the club to lose each of them at the same time would be a massive shame. Luckily, Van Dijk has recently signalled his intent to stay, and Robinson feels that not only will that happen, but he could partner star centre-back Guehi in defence.

“You put him alongside Virgil van Dijk, that looks a great partnership doesn’t it,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“You’re never too old to learn, you never stop learning.

“So to have to play alongside somebody like Van Dijk, to pick up his habits, to learn his communication, to learn the way that his positional sense is, different things.

“Yeah, as a pairing, if Van Dijk, I can’t see a reason why Liverpool wouldn’t extend Van Dijk for another year if he wanted it. From what I hear, that will happen.

“So to have them as a pair next season would be a very good option for me.”

Van Dijk recently stated he “certainly” wants to remain a leader with Liverpool “for the next two years” suggesting he is eager to pen a new deal.

What’s more, Guehi has apparently told friends he would ‘jump’ at the opportunity to play for the Reds, who have frequently been linked with him.

It’s believed that he wants to play for a ‘bigger club’ than Newcastle, which gives Liverpool an easier route than they would have had were the centre-back open to a move to St James’ Park.

Van Dijk and Guehi would immediately be one of the best centre-back partnerships in the league, given separately they are two of the best players in the position.

