According to reports, Liverpool ‘could force Newcastle United’s hand’ on selling Alexander Isak with one significant factor.

Liverpool are looking to cement themselves as the best team in the Premier League after winning their 20th title in 2024/25, spending around £260m on signings during this summer’s transfer window.

Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez are among their six summer additions, but they are far from finished as they remain in the market for more signings before this window closes.

The Reds are likely to have significant funds at their disposal as Luis Diaz is set to join Bayern Munich for around £65m, while Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott could also be part of pricey transfers in the coming weeks.

Arne Slot‘s side could use their remaining budget on Isak after he informed Newcastle of his desire to ‘explore’ a move elsewhere this summer.

READ: Liverpool’s Sterling sale could be best move of all in summer transfer masterclass



It had initially been assumed that Liverpool’s move for Ekitike would end their interest in Isak, but the Newcastle star has consistently been mooted as a dream signing for the Premier League champions and there would be room for him if/when Nunez follows Diaz in leaving.

Isak is considered one of the best strikers in the world after scoring 27 goals in 42 appearances last season and Newcastle can demand a huge fee for their prized asset, who is under contract until 2028.

The Daily Mail‘s Craig Hope is a Newcastle expert and has backed Isak to leave for Liverpool.

“I’m not going to sit on the fence here and I’m happy to be wrong, but do I think he will go? Yes, I think he probably will.

“A lot still needs to happen for that to be the case, but my latest information is that: Alexander Isak wants to go, Liverpool want him, they are readying a British record offer, even though that may involve selling one of Diaz or Nunez. If that’s the case, Newcastle have a decision to make.

“They’d rather not sell and find a way to keep the player, but it might just make sense all round to do the deal. So, that’s where we are.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool: First Isak bid amount revealed as Newcastle star gives ‘OK’ to five-year deal

👉 Liverpool make £78m star ‘top priority’ as hijack ‘offer’ hinges on one condition amid Romano update

👉 Expert reveals when Liverpool will make ‘a formal offer’ for Isak with Newcastle camp ‘split’

Now, Caught Offside claims Liverpool could make Newcastle perform a U-turn on Isak if they offer around 150 million euros.

The report claims:

‘Newcastle do not want to lose their main man, but a bid in the region of €150m could force their hand, sources close to the agent industry have informed CaughtOffside. ‘Liverpool have tracked Isak for months and see him as the perfect addition even after buying Hugo Ekitike. Arne Slot sees Isak as the missing piece in his attacking line and believes the signing would fit Liverpool’s long-term strategy.’

The ongoing Isak saga is adding to Newcastle’s transfer woes as they have missed out on Ekitike, Bryan Mbeumo, Liam Delap and Joao Pedro this summer.

Football Insider says Newcastle chiefs have ‘privately blamed’ head coach Eddie Howe for their transfer ‘horror’, adding: