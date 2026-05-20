Liverpool have been encouraged to sack head coach Arne Slot and appoint departing Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola as his replacement.

Earlier this week, several notable outlets reported that Guardiola will leave Man City at the end of this season, and it’s also emerged that Enzo Maresca has agreed to replace him at the Etihad.

A subsequent report has revealed three reasons behind Guardiola’s decision to leave Man City after ten years, and he is now expected to have a break from management.

But ex-Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant has called for him to replace Slot, who remains under immense pressure at Anfield after losing most of his backing among the fanbase.

Liverpool’s results and performances under Slot have fallen off a cliff since winning their 20th Premier League title last season, and Pennant thinks Guardiola would welcome a move to Anfield.

“Of course, who wouldn’t?” Pennant said on talkSPORT when asked whether he would welcome Guardiola to Anfield.

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“Every team on the planet would like Pep as their manager.”

And when asked whether Guardiola’s 10-year stint at Man City should put off Liverpool, he added: “Couldn’t care less.

“If you’re going come over here, play attractive football – as you do, win. Yeah, come here mate. Open arms pal, come on!”

He continued: “He’d love to [manage Liverpool]. Look at the Kop when you walk out.

“100%. The atmosphere – he’d love to play in that.”

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Guardiola is yet to publicly confirm his decision to leave Man City, but he suggested after Tuesday’s draw against Bournemouth that he will speak to club chiefs regarding his future in the coming days.

And a report from an insider on X has shed light on what was discussed during the “emergency talks” between Guardiola and Man City.

They said on X: ‘Exclusive: Pep Guardiola emergency talks.

‘This morning, Manchester City owners had some serious last-minute emergency talks with Pep Guardiola, trying to convince him to stick around for another season. It was intense.

‘Just last week, Pep dropped the bombshell that he wanted to leave. Now, the club is scrambling, hoping for a miracle that he might change his mind.

‘They’re set to release a statement in the next 48 hours to clarify his plans, but honestly, it’s looking more likely that Pep will be heading out the door unless the unthinkable happens.’

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