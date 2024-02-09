Liverpool have been encouraged to sign reported Arsenal and Manchester City target Pedro Neto from Premier League rivals Wolves.

The 23-year-old has been seriously hampered by injuries over the past couple of seasons but he has been back to his best for Wolves this season.

Neto has been one of the standout wingers in the Premier League this term as he has grabbed two goals and eight assists in his 14 appearances.

His immense form has fuelled talk linking him with a move elsewhere and it’s been reported that Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City are interested in signing him.

Liverpool legend John Barnes has encouraged his former club to move for Neto as he “would suit them down to the ground”.

“I’ve always liked Pedro Neto. Always liked him. If you’re looking for the profile of a winger that would suit Liverpool down to the ground, that winger is Pedro Neto,” Barnes said in an interview with mybettingsites.

“He would suit Liverpool more than any other club. He’s direct, he’s quick. He’s a bit like Mo Salah where he’s direct and always plays well.

“He’s had his injury issues which have held him back but you can see that he can play for any of the top clubs.”

Wolves were unsurprisingly keen to keep Neto during recent transfer windows, but Football Insider claim that they may be ‘forced to sell’ him in the summer. They explain.

‘Wolves may have to sell star man Pedro Neto this summer to unlock funds for deals of their own, sources have told Football Insider. ‘It is believed Neto may attract the most interest following his explosive return from injury in the 2023-24 campaign. ‘The Portugal international has clubs from the Premier League and Europe monitoring his situation. ‘Gary O’Neil has had his hands tied since arriving last year (2023) but he remains fully patient and understanding about the situation at Molineux.’

Liverpool may view Neto as an ideal replacement for Mohamed Salah, who has been heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League in recent months.

After Al-Ittihad failed with a £150m bid for the winger last summer, they are expected to go back in for him later this year.

It was initially assumed that Salah would follow Jurgen Klopp in moving on this summer but a separate report from Football Insider claims he is ‘in no rush to move to Saudi Arabia’ despite ‘massive offers’ being prepared’.

The report added: ‘Saudi clubs retain huge interest in the Egyptian and are planning massive offers going into the main transfer window at the end of the season.

‘Well-placed sources have told Football Insider that Salah wants to keep playing at the top level and challenge for football’s most prestigious honours.

‘As revealed by Football Insider last month (30 January), the 31-year-old had been open to a move to the Middle East with his current Liverpool contract set to expire in the summer of 2025.

‘However, the forward’s updated stance opens the door not only for him to stay at Liverpool and see out his contract but also, tantalisingly, to even sign an extension in what would be a surprise move.

‘It is believed that Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group will push even more now to keep Salah at the club after Klopp’s exit.’