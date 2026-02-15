Liverpool have been warned that their star performer, Dominik Szoboszlai, has “one dream” to play for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The Reds are enduring a poor 2025/26 campaign as they have made an incredibly weak attempt at defending their 20th Premier League title.

Most of their summer signings and other key players have underperformed, though Szoboszlai has comfortably been their best player.

The 25-year-old has saved Liverpool on several occasions this season, grabbing ten goals and seven assists in all competitions.

This has seen Szoboszlai break out as one of the best midfielders in Europe and Liverpool are reportedly willing to give him whatever he wants for a new contract.

And teammate Mohamed Saalh thinks Liverpool’s hopes of silverware hinge on Szoboszlai.

“It’s going to depend on his [Dominik Szoboszlai] performances,” Salah said when asked whether Liverpool can win the FA Cup this season.

“He is one of the best players in the world right now. It’s good for everyone and I hope we can do it again.”

When asked whether he agreed with Salah on Szoboszlai, Slot responded: “I think there are a lot of very good to elite football players in the world, but I definitely agree with Mo that Dom is one of them.”

Liverpool have been sent a warning regarding Szoboszlai, though.

His head coach for Hungary, Marco Rossi, has revealed that the centre-midfielder’s “one dream” is to play for Real Madrid.

“Dominic is currently one of the best players in the ranks of Liverpool and the Premier League, thanks to his outstanding form, where he has developed a lot and clearly,” Rossi told Qatari outlet Winwin.

“He is currently one of the best players in Europe and the world, and it is natural that there are clubs that will be interested in signing him.

“From what I have heard and what I know, and because of the very good and direct relationship I have had with Dominic since he started playing football as a child, Real Madrid was his dream.

“Dominic, ever since he started playing football, has had one dream, which is to play for Real Madrid.”

However, Rossi did also point out that Szoboszlai could extend his contract at Liverpool.

“He’s currently playing for Liverpool and they’re a big team in the Premier League. I don’t know if he can take that step, because it depends on his personal decision, as well as his club’s decision,” he added.

“The idea that is always in your mind is to achieve your dream and make that dream a reality, and in my opinion, that is the only thing, and the most important thing, that can dominate Szoboszlai’s thinking.

“But on the other hand, I don’t rule out the possibility that he will stay at Liverpool and renew his contract there, especially since he is highly regarded within the club.

“He is a very important player for Liverpool, and Liverpool is one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

