Liverpool told they ‘cannot win Prem’ title with specific player who ‘doesn’t suit the way Klopp plays’

Liverpool have been warned that they “cannot win the Premier League” with Darwin Nunez as a starter as he “doesn’t suit the way Jurgen Klopp plays”.

The Premier League giants spent an initial fee of around £64m to sign Nunez from Benfica during last year’s summer transfer window.

Nunez has 31 goal involvements in his 57 appearances for Liverpool but he has been criticised as he is clearly still a raw talent who can be wasteful with his chances on some occasions.

Despite this, the Uraguay international has already proven that he is capable of being a clinical goalscorer and he should come good for Liverpool in the long run.

Former Reds defender Jose Enrique is not so sure, though. He thinks “Diogo Jota is a better striker” as Nunez “doesn’t suit” Liverpool.

“He’s [Darwin Nunez] never going to be a world class striker, especially with the way Liverpool play” Enrique told Grosvenor Sport.

“He’s 24 now – it’s not as if he’s still 19 or something. For me, Diogo Jota is a better striker than him. I think Darwin is a good player, but ever since he’s arrived, I’ve never viewed him as a starting player for Liverpool.

“If you want to win the Premier League, Darwin cannot be your starting number 9, that’s my opinion. He doesn’t suit the way Jurgen Klopp plays.

“If you are a counter-attacking team, that would suit him, then he could kill opposition sides. However, high pressing and front foot intensity isn’t for him.”

TRANSFER GOSSIP: Man Utd on another bargain hunt as Liverpool, Chelsea eye Spain starlet

Luis Diaz netted a late equaliser in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Luton Town over the weekend and Enrique does not think they “deserved to win that game”.

“Liverpool look very weak in defence. Even Luton, who are bottom of the table, were creating 1v1 situations close to the penalty area after just two passes, it was crazy,” Nunez added.

“The problem is that they didn’t deserve more against them – they deserved a draw and didn’t deserve to win that game.

“It’s a difficult situation for Liverpool. I don’t know why some fans actually thought they could fight for the Premier League – the target for them should be finishing in the top four.

“They’re not strong enough to compete with Manchester City, I wish they were, but without a world class number 6 – which they lost when Fabinho left – and another right-back who can be behind Trent Alexander-Arnold – they won’t challenge.

“In attack, I think they are sorted, but there’s still too much going on in defence for them to compete with Manchester City and Arsenal.”

FEATURE: Spurs trio, City duo, Liverpool and Arsenal new boys in Prem’s best new signing XI