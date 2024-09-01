Liverpool told to ‘cash in’ on ‘unhappy’ star if ‘take-it-or-leave-it offer’ is not accepted ‘soon’

Liverpool have been told to ‘cash in’ on Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah if they do not extend their contracts ‘soon’.

The Premier League giants only made one signing in the summer as they landed Federico Chiesa for around £12.5m, while they reached an agreement to sign Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili next year.

In the coming months, Liverpool‘s focus could be on player contracts as Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah’s deals are due to expire at the end of this season.

Under new head coach Arne Slot, the Reds have made a perfect start to the new campaign and they face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Despite this, it’s been reported that Alexander-Arnold is ‘unhappy’ under Slot as Real Madrid and Barcelona are ‘fighting’ to sign him.

And club legend Robbie Fowler has explained why he thinks Liverpool should ‘cash in’ on the three players if they ‘can’t be convinced to sign new contracts’.

‘Liverpool must cash in on Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold if they can’t convince their trio of world-class stars to sign new contracts,’ Fowler said in his column for The Mirror.

‘There, I’ve said it. It may sound like heresy for someone who has Anfield close so to his heart to countenance such a drastic course of action given Arne Slot has got the fans dreaming about another title challenge by opening his reign with two successive wins.

‘But the Fenway Sports Group have transformed the club back into a powerhouse of English and European football in the 14 years since they bought a giant that wasn’t so much sleeping but had been placed in a virtual coma by the previous owners. And FSG have done it by taking sound business decisions made by the head rather than the heart.

‘At some point, Liverpool’s owners have to table a final take-it-or-leave-it offer to three footballers who will be remembered as legends. It should be sooner rather than later.’

‘Those terms have to be at the absolute limit of what the club can afford, both financially and in terms of contract length.

‘And if there’s still an impasse, then all three have to be made available in transfer in January – because allowing Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold walk away for nothing in the summer would be utter madness.

‘Mo and Virgil both have plenty of miles on the clock, despite being in their 30s. Trent is a born-and-bred Scouser who I just can’t visualise wearing the shirt of another club – and at 25 he is coming into the peak years of his career.

‘It’s said that no player is irreplaceable but the fact that it would cost a significant fortune to replace any of them will, I’m sure, come into the thinking of those in charge at Anfield. But the stalemate has to be broken sooner rather than later because of the long-term health of the club.’