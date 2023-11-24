Liverpool told they’ll challenge Man City again after ‘massive upgrade’ with two signings named

Simon Jordan has named Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister as reasons Liverpool have had a “massive upgrade” on last season, leading to them challenging Manchester City again.

The Reds have tended to look like the most likely side to topple City’s Premier League dominance over the past few seasons. Indeed, they beat the Citizens to the Premier League title in 2019/20.

Without that, City would have strung together six titles in a row. As it is, they’ve had to settle for five in six years, winning the league the two seasons prior and three seasons since.

Liverpool were not their main challengers last season, though, far from it. They finished fifth in the league and were way off the pace after finishing second by just a point the campaign prior.

However, after a rebuild took place in the summer, with six players leaving and four joining, the Reds are back up there – second in the league by just a point.

All four signings were midfielders after five players from that area of the pitch departed, and Jordan believes that’s made them much stronger, naming two players who have been particularly impactful.

“If you look at the new midfield players Liverpool have got in there, this is a massive upgrade on what they had last season,” he said on talkSPORT.

“Look at the Hungarian lad they have got in there [Szoboszlai]. He is a proper player. And also they’ve got Alexis Mac Allister, a World Cup winner.”

As a result of the freshening up the Reds have done, in turn getting themselves back in a competitive place, Jordan feels they’ll be able to sustain that and challenge City for the title come the end of the season.

“So I think Liverpool are the side [most likely to challenge Manchester City],” he added.

At the moment, they are up there with last season’s second-placed side, Arsenal, in staying tight to City. If their star players can maintain their good form, there’s no reason they can’t be there until the end.

The problem last season was they were not consistent enough to be anywhere near the fight at the top, so they’ll have to remember how to do so when it gets to crunch time.

