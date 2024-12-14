Liverpool have been encouraged to beat Premier League rivals Manchester United in the race to sign Milos Kerkez from AFC Bournemouth.

The Reds have enjoyed a phenomenal start to the 2024/25 campaign as they are top of the Premier League and Champions League.

Despite this, the futures of several Liverpool stars are in doubt. Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are among the 20 best footballers who could become a free agent in 2025.

Looking forward ahead, 30-year-old Andy Robertson is out of contract in 2026 and has been criticised for some of his performances this season.

Liverpool are already being linked with several potential successors and Stephen Warnock thinks Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez ‘could replace’ him.

Kerkez – who is also being linked with Man Utd – has been superb for Bournemouth this season and Warnock thinks the 21-year-old “should be on Liverpool’s radar”.

“I think Liverpool will be looking at a new left-back regardless because of Andy Robertson’s age,” Warnock said in an interview with BetBrain.

“I thought he was superb against Girona and will no doubt want to fight for his place, but I still believe the club will try and add another player in that position.

“Konstantinos Tsimikas has been a good backup, but if you want to look long term then they should bring someone else in with more quality.

“I know Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth is someone that’s been looked at and I really like him. He’s an exciting player who’s performed well in this high-flying Bournemouth team.

“It depends what Arne Slot is looking for in his left-back and whether he wants someone more defensive-minded for that balance, but Kerkez is someone that knows the Premier League and has already performed at a decent level. He’s someone who should be on Liverpool’s radar.”

There is also uncertainty surrounding Republic of Ireland international Caoimhin Kelleher, who is desperate to be a No.1 and could leave Liverpool in 2025.

Warnock thinks Kelleher “wants to leave” Liverpool and Slot “needs to make a decision in the summer”.

“I don’t think Caoimhin Kelleher will leave Liverpool in January. Giorgi Mamardashvili only joins the club in summer, so they will need two options between now and the end of the season,” Warnock added.

“Arne Slot needs to make a decision in the summer however and it’ll be interesting to see what his long-term plan for the two of them is.

“I personally think Kelleher wants to leave the club. He’s someone who wants to play week in, week out and he’s good enough to be doing that. I have to agree with him in that regard – he’s been exceptional for Liverpool and his form has been quite brilliant – apart from that one mistake against Newcastle.

“I know there was a lot of chat about him moving last summer, but the right bid didn’t come in, so let’s see what happens between now and the start of next season.”