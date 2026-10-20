Liverpool told how much TAA will cost them after decision to re-sign Real Madrid flop

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Real Madrid have set their asking price as Liverpool explore a deal for Trent Alexander-Arnold in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Liverpool were helpless as Alexander-Arnold decided to run his contract down at Anfield in order to engineer a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid in the summer of 2025.

The Reds did end up getting £10m from Los Blancos as they sorted an early exit from Anfield in order for the right-back to represent them at the Club World Cup.

Alexander-Arnold has suffered with injury since moving to the Bernabeu and has struggled to impress with Real Madrid signing Denzel Dumfries in the summer to provide him competition.

TEAMtalk brought news on Monday that Alexander-Arnold is ‘considering his future at Real Madrid’ after becoming frustrated by his lack of playing time with Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde getting games ahead of him at right-back.

The website revealed that Liverpool are interested in re-signing Alexander-Arnold from Real Madrid with the Reds ‘among a host of clubs monitoring his situation’.

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A popular X account with ‘five elite reporters’ and over 700k followers has revealed that Real Madrid have now set Liverpool and other suitors a price tag of £50m to land Alexander-Arnold.

Alongside an AI video, the account wrote: ‘Exclusive. Real Madrid want £50m for Trent Alexander-Arnold.’

But European football expert Andy Brassell doesn’t think the former Liverpool defender should be considering a winter transfer away from Real Madrid.

Brassell told talkSPORT: “It is up to him, but so much of it depends on how much he plays between now and Christmas because if he only gets a couple of starts, he might think he’s wasting his time.

“But no one often gets their dream move in January. You can probably count brilliant January signings on one hand.

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“It is rare you get a player that hits the ground straightaway.

“But if playing time is that scant, I guess he will make a call in January.”

Dumfries is ‘much more Mourinho’s cup of tea’ than TAA – Brassell

Brassell added: “I think longer term, and when you think about their biggest game of the season [Barcelona], he’s going for Denzel Dumfries.

“He is a very different attacking right-back to Trent and is much more Mourinho’s cup of tea.

“So, he might have to think about things at the end of the season. Is he getting enough game time? Is he happy to be a bit-part player?

“The answer is probably no, so he needs to work out somewhere he really fits the tactics and the culture.

“He has had a lot of things go against him that isn’t his fault because Valverde stepping in, though tactically viable, is an indicator of if there is ever some luck to be had, Trent is not the receiver of it.”

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