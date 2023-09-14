Liverpool told January is the ‘perfect time’ to cash in on Salah as pundit makes Mbappe prediction

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson thinks the January transfer window will be the ‘perfect time’ for Liverpool to cash in on Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian forward was subject to huge speculation over the summer as Al-Ittihad wanted to sign Salah as part of a blockbuster deal.

While the move didn’t materialise in the summer, the Saudi interest in Salah isn’t expected to die down any time soon and a fresh bid in January could be on the cards.

Along with Al-Ittihad, Ben Jacobs has reported that Al-Hilal are a ‘real possibility’ for Salah in the next summer transfer window.

Salah’s contract at Anfield runs until 2025 which does leave the door open for a departure in the near future.

Given his current contract situation and the amount of money that could be on the table, Johnson thinks that Liverpool will consider selling Salah in January.

“I could see it happening,” Johnson told GGRecon when asked about the possibility of Salah leaving Liverpool in January.

“Mo’s not going to be able to always perform at the same levels that he has been doing over the past few years and if Liverpool can cash in for huge money for a 31-year-old, then it would be difficult for the club to turn down.

“The same goes for Mo because he will find it difficult to turn down the money that’s on offer for him. January could be the perfect time for Liverpool to cash in because if Mo’s interested in the move then they can make an enormous amount of money for a player that’s in his thirties.”

Losing Salah would be a significant blow for Jurgen Klopp, but he would surely be given a sizeable amount of funds to replace him.

While Kylian Mbappe has been loosely linked with a move to Anfield, this transfer is probably a pipe dream for Liverpool.

Johnson isn’t convinced that Mbappe would make the move to Liverpool as the pundit doesn’t think we will ever see the French superstar in the Premier League.

“There will be major competition for Kylian from the biggest European clubs and Saudi clubs and I know we all praise Liverpool for their statistical approach to transfers, but sometimes you just need to try and go out and sign the best player,” Johnson explains.

“I don’t know if Kylian would be interested in going to Liverpool and for me personally, I can’t see him making the move to the Premier League at any point during his career.

“When you look at the trajectory of salaries on offer and things like that, then you can’t see a team like Liverpool offering Mbappé £400,000 to £500,000 a week, but the Saudi clubs would.

“All the top clubs will want him and I believe that will drive his price up and the package to secure his signature will be astronomical. I believe he has a huge move in him, but I don’t know where he’ll move to.”

