Liverpool have been told the lowest fee that Newcastle United could accept for Alexander Isak by a football finance expert.

The Reds have been very active in the summer transfer market already with four big-name arrivals in Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike.

But Liverpool are unlikely to be done there with rumours that they could buy a new centre-back and look to get a British transfer record deal over the line for Newcastle striker Isak.

The Swede has only recently been a potential realistic option over the last week after widespread reports revealed that he has told Newcastle he wants to leave St James’ Park.

Liverpool are now biding their time before making their first official offer with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealing earlier this week that he reckons a deal is now 60 per cent on.

Romano told DAZN Football: “For Alexander Isak, in terms of percentage for Liverpool, it’s at 60 per cent. It’s quite optimistic, but there is still work to do, 40 per cent to go before we can say Isak is going to be a Liverpool player.

“But Liverpool have all the intentions to go strong for this deal. Liverpool already made contact with Newcastle two weeks ago.

“Liverpool are prepared to make a Premier League record-breaking bid for the 25-year-old, but are waiting for Newcastle to give the green light.”

And now finance expert Stefan Borson insists that Newcastle should now be insisting for their £150m valuation or at the very least £130m plus £20m in add-ons.

Borson told Football Insider: “I think the Isak deal is about him going to Liverpool.

“If we’re being honest, I think that the only real question is whether Liverpool are prepared to pay £150million and then whether Newcastle are prepared to bite the bullet and sell him.

“I can’t believe Newcastle would sell him for less than £140million plus some add-ons. Why would you sell him for less than £140million when you’ve got a situation like this?

“If I was Newcastle, I would hold my position on it. I definitely wouldn’t be selling for £120million. Maybe £130million plus £20million, maybe do that deal.

“But I just don’t see him going to Al-Hilal. I don’t think the player would go at 25 to Saudi Arabia, and I think it’s unlikely that Newcastle would want to do that deal because of all the financial fair play implications that it has, so it’s just not a good deal.

“Now that being said, I don’t think they want to do the Liverpool deal either, but if the money’s right and the player is adamant he wants to go, I can see it just about happening and it’s Liverpool clearly going for it.”