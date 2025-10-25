Liverpool have been encouraged to “move on” Mohamed Salah as his “selfishness” could create a “big problem” for head coach Arne Slot.

Salah was comfortably the best player in the Premier League last season as he helped Liverpool win their 20th title and earned a new contract until 2027.

At the time, Salah‘s new deal was justified, but his form has massively declined at the start of this campaign.

Multiple factors are behind Salah’s sudden decline, as it appears that he is struggling without Trent Alexander-Arnold and that Liverpool’s current lack of balance is also impacting his performances.

Salah has been on the periphery for most of Liverpool’s games this season and his worrying form has sparked debate over whether he should be eased down the pecking order by Slot.

Now, former Premier League striker Troy Deeney has explained why he thinks Salah’s “selfishness” could create a “big problem” for Slot.

“We are entering that phase with him now where the conversation, rightly or wrongly, will be: Is the time coming soon for him to be moved on?” Deeney told The Sun.

READ: Liverpool: Shearer right with latest Isak dig as Slot must ‘forget’ one factor when making big decision



“It is just like when people were questioning Steven Gerrard and whether he was getting too old. That’s Gerrard, arguably the greatest Reds player of all time.

“Salah’s legacy is cemented. If he never played another game for the Kop, he’s a legend, an icon, up there with how Gerrard is remembered.

“But now his selfish tendencies are coming to the forefront more than ever. He remains a goal-first sort of player, not team-first, and that could become a big problem in this new-look Liverpool set-up.

“People will say that’s harsh — to be a goalscorer you have to be selfish. But towards the back end of last year and rolling into this one, his performances haven’t been good enough.”

Deeney has also claimed that the Reds should look to move past Salah as he may not be “good enough” and have “enough time” to “adapt to a new style and prolong his career”.

“I was in the stands watching it. There was a moment right at the end when he is thrown on and he gets put through on the angle,” Deeney added.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool ‘dramatic verdict’ on Klopp return revealed as loss to Brentford to create ‘crisis’ for Slot

👉 Liverpool: Five ‘reasons’ for Salah woes revealed as Slot agrees with Owen; three stars to blame

👉 Arne Slot decides to ‘discard’ one Liverpool star ‘destined to leave’ for three reasons – report



“He can square it to Florian Wirtz to get his first goal for Liverpool and no one would be talking about his £100million price tag or his tough start to life in England. And what happens? Mo shoots and misses. Wirtz doesn’t react.

“What those moments will do in the dressing room is the other players go, ‘Oh, you’re still worrying about you’.

“When you’re selfish and you score and we win, it’s fine. When you are selfish, you don’t score and we don’t win, now it’s a problem.

“Think the media are fickle? Dressing rooms are just as bad. There’s a load of jealousy, frustration and envy. There are now a lot of big-money egos in this Liverpool team. That wasn’t the case last year.

“A player that gets hammered by his team-mates, he will now be turning around and saying, ‘Yeah, but what about Salah?’

“Others will be thinking in front of Slot, ‘Are you going to carry on ­playing him? Am I the man now?’

“It is not about whether he is willing to change his game to adapt to a new style and prolong his career — like Gerrard did — but whether he is good enough, or has enough time to do it.”