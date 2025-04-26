Liverpool have been provided a potential boost as West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus is reportedly available for a cut-price fee this summer.

The Reds are expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer, with signings required in various positions. This is even with Arne Slot’s side on the brink of winning their 20th Premier League title.

One of Slot‘s priorities will be to strengthen in attacking areas, as he has overly relied on Mohamed Salah this season while his teammates have underperformed.

Liverpool need to sign a new top-tier striker to replace Darwin Nunez and they could also sign a new winger amid reports linking Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo with an exit.

Kudus is a potential option as he remains a shining light for the Hammers and could leave Graham Potter’s side this summer.

The former Ajax star is being heavily linked with a potential move to the Saudi Pro League, but a switch to a Big Six club is another possibility amid interest from Liverpool.

A report from Football Insider claims Liverpool could land Kudus for ‘£10m less than his release clause’ and he has emerged as a ‘firm’ target for two reasons.

‘West Ham would be prepared to accept offers of £70million for Mohammed Kudus amid interest from Liverpool, sources have told Football Insider. ‘The 24-year-old is seen as a definite improvement on many of the current forwards at Anfield.’

‘His ability to play across the front line, coupled with his extensive Premier League experience, has placed him firmly on the radar at Anfield. ‘Kudus has an £80million release clause for domestic clubs in his contract, but sources say he could be allowed to leave for below that fee if an offer is made.’

At the end of last year, Liverpool boss Slot reserved special praise for Kudus.

“I think he’s a good player, that’s for sure,” Slot said.

“Everybody sees this. He can play multiple positions. I think he played here for Ajax against Liverpool as a nine as well.

“He’s a big threat for them. They have many players, I think they have signed also many players during the summer so even if three midfielders are out I don’t think they have to play U21 players — they are still able to play players they brought in for many, many millions.

“That’s the Premier League— they all have, not only us or Chelsea, a lot of clubs have so many good players. Although when I didn’t play my starters, we used our U21 players — that is part of our identity, and that’s what makes this club special, I think, as well.”