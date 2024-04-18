Liverpool have been told to avoid signing two Sporting Lisbon players this summer amid reports linking them with head coach Ruben Amorim.

Sporting Lisbon boss Amorim has emerged as the clear favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp, who will be leaving Liverpool at the end of this season.

Amorim to bring two players with him to Liverpool?

The 39-year-old has done a brilliant job for the Portuguese outfit since taking over in 2020. His team are currently on track to win the Primeira Liga this season as they are seven points clear of second-placed Benfica.

Amorim’s attack-minded philosophy would suit Liverpool and a recent report from Football Insider claims the Premier League are ‘plotting raids’ for Sporting Lisbon duo Goncalo Inacio and Marcus Edwards.

Inacio has been consistently linked with several Premier League clubs over the past year and he is understood to be valued at around £52m. Ex-Tottenham Hotspur starlet Edwards meanwhile has seven goal involvements in 23 Primeira Liga outings this term.

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson has compared Liverpool’s situation to Manchester United as signing players from Sporting Lisbon would be a “huge risk”.

“I think there’s a huge risk in signing those players,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“Look how it’s gone for Erik ten Hag…”

“There’s also a risk in going to another club and trying to recreate exactly what you did somewhere else. And there’s also a risk of going into Liverpool and trying to be like Klopp.

“If Amorim does go to Liverpool, he has a rare opportunity because managers don’t often get jobs when things are going well at football clubs.

“He could be getting one of the world’s best and historic teams at a good time.

“We’ve seen a lot of managers rely on players they’ve worked with previously, but look how it’s gone for Erik ten Hag at Man United.

“He brought players in from inferior leagues, like Antony, and the Portuguese league is inferior to the Premier League too.

“That being said, with the new recruitment team at Liverpool, signings will be a decision by all, not just the manager.”

Regarding potential replacements for Amorim, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini is unlikely to replace Klopp.

“Gian Piero Gasperini will have raised some eyebrows yesterday when he addressed rumours about him being in contention for the Liverpool job,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“He spoke at his press conference ahead of the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final with the Reds, saying: “Of course I am happy with links to Liverpool job to replace Klopp but my focus is on the game.

“For sure, Gasperini has done a fantastic job at Atalanta in recent times so I’m not too surprised that, after beating Liverpool in such a convincing way with that 3-0 win at Anfield last week, there is some media speculation about him possibly replacing Klopp, but there’s nothing more to it than that.

“I can say that there’s nothing at all between Gasperini and Liverpool from what I know. I think these are links just generated by Atalanta’s super game vs Liverpool at Anfield, that’s it. As for other clubs, again there will always be links, but for now I see him staying at Atalanta.”