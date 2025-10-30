Liverpool have been encouraged to sell one of their key players on one condition as a replacement would be the “final piece of the jigsaw”.

The Premier League giants have slumped into a crisis as they have lost six of their last seven games across all competitions.

Liverpool are severely lacking balance after spending £400m+ on a significant squad overhaul, while most of their key players are underperforming.

Arne Slot’s side are particularly weak in defence as they have been too easy to play through in recent matches, with Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk struggling.

Last season, Konate and Van Dijk were arguably the best centre-back pairing in the Premier League, though they have massively declined this term and have been heavily criticised.

Liverpool are surely rueing their failure to sign Marc Guehi in the summer, though they could sign him in January or next summer as he is in the final year of his contract.

Former Liverpool star Emile Heskey reckons Guehi “would be ideal” for the Reds as the “final piece of the jigsaw”.

“I think Guehi would be ideal. Defensively we are unsound this season, and don’t look as strong as previously. That could be the final piece of the jigsaw puzzle,” Heskey told 10bet Casino.

“We’re missing Trent, however much it hurts to say. Central defence and the right-hand side of defence, we really need to sharpen up there.

“I know Trent is struggling in Spain, but it’ll take a while for him to adapt to a new country and a new league. He needs to settle in.

“One thing that will be good for him is to look at Luka Modric. At one point he was voted the worst signing ever, but now he’s one of their best ever.

“Regardless of how he started, he needs to figure out how to be the best.”

Konate is also out of contract next year, though Heskey thinks he should only be sold in January if Guehi can be signed as a replacement.

“Well, it depends on who they would bring in. There’s Marc Guehi at Crystal Palace, and of course if they can bring him in, that’s fine,” Heskey added on whether Liverpool should sell Konate.

“But Konate, yes he makes a few mistakes now and then, but I think most of the time he’s pretty solid really.

“At defending, he’s pretty good. I think what is missing right now is the leadership to knit that backline together.

“Virgil was doing that before, he had that leadership, but I’m not sure if he is having the same impact this season. Virgil was quite vocal before. Last season, Liverpool’s defence looked really solid and they need to return to that.”