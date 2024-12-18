Liverpool told to sell Klopp signing who the ‘fans love’ as he’s ‘not on the level’

Jurgen Klopp has given his verdict on Arne Slot succeeding him.

Former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant thinks the Reds “should cut their losses” and sell Darwin Nunez as he’s “not on the level”.

Liverpool have had a brilliant start to the new campaign with Arne Slot’s Premier League leaders ahead of second-placed Chelsea by three points, while they have a game in hand on all their closest rivals.

The Reds have drawn their last two Premier League matches to allow Chelsea to close the gap on the Premier League table toppers.

Liverpool haven’t struggled for goals this season but Nunez – who was signed by Jurgen Klopp in a huge deal from Benfica – has only contributed three goals in 19 appearances in all competitions this term.

And now former Liverpool player Pennant reckons it’s time for the Reds to sell the Uruguay international if they can recoup some of the £85m they paid for him.

Pennant told Casino Apps: “I think Liverpool should cut their losses with Darwin Nunez. He cost so much money and is up there with one of Liverpool’s highest-paid players.

“He’s just not giving Liverpool what they paid for – yes, he works his socks off and the fans love him, bringing something different to the team, but ultimately you want goals.

“Especially for that price tag, you expect returns to justify that fee, I think after this season – which is his third – we’re not going to see any improvement in the fourth or fifth.

“This is it now, this is the final product of Darwin Nunez. No disrespect to him, but he’s not on the level as a player that Liverpool are as a team.

“Liverpool has had some great number nines in the past, and Nunez falls short of them. I think it’d be wise to offload him somewhere in Europe and invest the money they get for him elsewhere.

“There was all that chat when he joined being compared to Erling Haaland when he went to Manchester City, but he just hasn’t got up to speed in the Premier League like Haaland has.”

When asked who Liverpool should look to sign in January, Pennant replied: “I think Liverpool should be looking at signing Alexander Isak from Newcastle in January.

“He scores every time he plays against Liverpool! Not only that, but he’s also a proven goalscorer and is a real handful for defenders.

“His movement is great, he’s quick and can bring in other players as well. He has all the attributes of fantastic number nine.

“That goal against Liverpool recently was all his creation, it was him getting the ball out of his feet and striking it into the back of the net and it’s not the first time we’ve seen that.”