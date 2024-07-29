Fenway Sports Group should look to cash in on Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah this summer, according to a football finance expert.

Salah was the subject of interest from Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad last summer.

Al Ittihad reportedly made a whopping £150million bid for the Egyptian forward but Liverpool decided not to accept the offer due to how late in the transfer window it was received.

It was widely expected that the Saudi Pro League outfit – or another PIF-owned club – would come back in for Salah this summer. Surprisingly, that has not been the case.

The 32-year-old only has a year left on his Reds contract and could be sold if another nine-figure bid comes in, as long as they have enough time to sign a replacement.

Despite his importance to the team, it would be pretty silly for Liverpool to reject such an offer, though it does not look like materialising as Saudi clubs potentially wait to sign him on a free transfer next summer.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365

👉 Saudi Arabia transfers: Every completed deal, rumour, snub, exit as Diaby, Aubameyang move

👉 Liverpool keep or sell: Barcelona target one of seven axed by Arne Slot in first summer transfer window

A transfer to the Middle East feels like a case of when, not if, for Salah, who will comfortably become one of the highest earners in the Saudi Pro League.

Taking into account the lack of rumours this summer, it feels like it will happen next summer.

Liverpool should sell Salah this summer – finance expert

However, spitting a lot of ifs, buts and maybes (and kind of stating the obvious), football finance expert Dr Dan Plumley believes the timing is right for Salah to be sold by Liverpool.

“Now is the time for Liverpool to cash in on Mohamed Salah if they want to sell him and they’ve got that financial offer on the table,” Plumley said.

“It was Saudi Arabia who came in for Salah last year and it might be Saudi again this summer. Liverpool have got to ask themselves, will we get this kind of money offered to us again for him?

“Liverpool are in a good position as they don’t have to sell like some clubs who are near their PSR calculations, but in the end it comes down to a financial decision.

“You need to assess if the offer is over the odds for that player at that point. You have to listen to those offers because you likely won’t get that chance again, especially if it’s like in Salah’s situation where his contract has been run down.”

📣 TO THE COMMENTS! Should Liverpool cash in on Salah this summer? Join the debate here.

Salah has established himself as one of the best players in Liverpool’s history, scoring a ridiculous 211 goals and making 89 assists in 349 appearances for the Anfield club.

On his way to becoming one of the most prolific wide forwards of all time, Salah has won a Premier League title, the Champions League, an FA Cup, and two Carabao Cups during his time at Liverpool.

👉 More: Liverpool news | Mo Salah archives | Premier League five-year net spend table