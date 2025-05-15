Liverpool have been urged to consider signing “by far the best” Chelsea star Marc Cucurella over top target Milos Kerkez as another left-back is also thought to be “in the mix”.

Sporting director Richard Hughes is looking to sign both a right and left-back this summer as Arne Slot wants a replacement for Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold and an alternative to Andy Robertson, whose form has dipped significantly this term.

Talks are advanced with Bayer Leverkusen over a deal for Jeremie Frimpong to take Alexander-Arnold’s place, while it’s been widely reported through much of the season that Kerkez is their ideal replacement for Robertson.

But Liverpool expert David Lynch revealed on Tuesday that a deal for Kerkez is “not absolutely nailed on”, claiming “alarm bells” over the future of Wolves’ Rayan Air-Nouri could lead the Reds to make a move for the Algeria international.

“I still feel like left-back’s up for debate. I don’t think you can hang your hat on anyone. I’ve always felt [Rayan] Ait-Nouri is still in the mix, I don’t think it’s been ruled out just yet,” he told Anfield Index.

“The fact he’s changing agency amid talks that Wolves want to tie him down to a new contract sort of rings alarm bells for me in terms of there’s a real possibility that they accept they’ll have to do a deal for him if he doesn’t sign.

“They’ve also put out what the fee would be to get him, so he remains a really interesting option.

“Kerkez is definitely on the list and he’s up there, but he’s not absolutely nailed on in the way that’s been suggested.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Man Utd pipped by Liverpool in ranking of PL clubs by potential ‘pure profit’ this summer

👉 Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar among top 20 footballers out of contract this summer

👉 Neville slams Real Madrid over Alexander-Arnold ‘p*ss-take’ after ‘insulting’ Liverpool offer

But former Liverpool full-back Glen Johnson has told Hughes to “do everything” to sign Cucurella, who he reckons is “by far the best left-back in the Premier League”.

“It’s really important that Liverpool get this signing right this summer,” Johnson told WDW Bingo.

“They need a player who can fit right in with the players, match their attitude and not get lost in the dressing room. Milos Kerkez seems to be the player that has been linked the most, but I’m not sure he is the right fit.

“If I were Liverpool, I would be doing everything I could to sign Marc Cucurella, he would be my first choice Robertson replacement.

“I’m not sure if he is available, but he is by far the best left-back in the Premier League, and everyone is available for the right price.

“He has really kicked on since the Euros last year, and the best I have seen him play was against Liverpool a few weeks ago, up against the best winger in the league.

“He is a live wire, he seems to be buzzing about all over the pitch all game long. He defends really well, is great on the ball, but he is also capable of popping up in the opponent’s box and contributing goals and assists.

“Cucurella is being massively overlooked by Liverpool in their search for a left-back, but I doubt Chelsea would be keen to let him go.”