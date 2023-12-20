Liverpool told to sign ex-Man City star to replace Salah as £150m Saudi deal should be accepted

Liverpool have been encouraged to sign former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane if Mohamed Salah leaves for the Saudi Pro League.

Salah has been one of the standout players in the Premier League this season as he’s grabbed 11 goals and seven assists in his 17 appearances.

The 31-year-old is showing no sign of slowing down and is under contract with Liverpool until 2025 but he was heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League in the summer.

Middle East outfit Al-Ittihad failed with a £150m bid for the Egypt international before the summer transfer window closed but they are expected to renew their interest in the attacker at some point next year.

It will be tough to identify a suitable replacement for Salah, but former Liverpool player Jermaine Pennant thinks they should target Sane.

The Germany international left Man City in 2020 to join Bayern Munich. He has 16 goal involvements in 14 appearances this term but he has consistently been linked with a potential return to the Premier League in recent years.

Liverpool have been linked with Sane and FC Barcelona’s Raphinha of late, while Pennant reckons it “could suit all parties” if Salah leaves next summer.

“Replacing a player like Salah will be really difficult, but there are players out there who you could bring in with the money and Liverpool would probably be able to invest in other areas of their team if the fee was large enough,” Pennant said in an interview with Genting Casino.

“Leroy Sane is a player that I think Liverpool could target if Salah were to leave. We saw him at Manchester City and how good he was there, he’s gone on to Bayern Munich and taken his game up a notch, so there are players out there.

“I’m sure Liverpool will be thinking about life after Mo because he isn’t getting any younger. I’m sure they will have players in mind to replace him if and when he moves on. Liverpool have had Salah during his best years. He’s probably hit his peak, so a move in the summer could suit all parties.”

Pennant has also argued that a “big money offer of £100-150m” from Saudi Arabia would be difficult to turn down.

“When a player gets into his thirties, they always start to think about the time they have left, and you start to visualise the next chapter in their career,” Pennant added.

“Mo Salah has been a great servant for the club since he joined. I wouldn’t say he’s been at the peak of his powers this season. He’s scoring a lot of goals, and his stats look great, but you may not see him for eighty minutes and then he’ll pop up with a goal.

“If a big money offer of £100-150m comes in from Saudi Arabia next season, then I think there will have to be a conversation between the club and Mo Salah.”