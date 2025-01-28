Liverpool told to sign Newcastle United’s ‘dream target’ to replace Mohamed Salah

Jamie Carragher has pointed his former club Liverpool towards potentially signing one of the Premier League’s best attackers this season.

With Mohamed Salah’s contract talks continuing to stall with around five months to go until his deal expires, the club may already be identifying replacements.

And the Premier League certainly boasts some clear options, including Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, who has 14 goals and three assists in 23 league games this season.

It was reported by iNews that Mbeumo would be Newcastle’s ‘dream signing’ but he would also potentially be a great addition for Liverpool should Salah exit.

The Magpies have already greenlit an exit for Miguel Almiron and they allowed Yankuba Minteh to leave for Brighton in the summer which has left them short on the right wing.

With the Brentford star’s current deal expiring in 2026, this summer will likely see plenty of teams clamour for him, especially if he continues to score at a consistent rate.

Jamie Carragher praises Mbeumo

He told Sky Sports: “You feel with Brentford signings or Brighton because they’re ahead of the game, everyone is always a little bit, ‘what do they know that we missed?’”

“You see them do well at those clubs then you think can they do a job for our clubs? They’re ahead of the game for bringing them in, the metrics and he’s certainly one of them.

“I think of my old club with the situation regarding Mohamed Salah, a left-footed player on the right side, who can fit the bill? He [Mbeumo] is someone whose name that always crops up because of his ability and the club he is at.

“The things they look at are probably similar to Liverpool. (I’m a) Huge fan of his, huge problem and he caused Liverpool huge problems last weekend.”

Salah reveals 2024-25 motivation before ‘exit’

With a European-high 40 goal contributions in just 32 games, Salah is at the very top of his game and could well be among the best players in the world right now.

Exiting for free would be a disaster for Liverpool and the fans have failed to receive any real clear updates in recent weeks.

Salah did speak ahead of the Ipswich Town victory on the weekend, revealing his motivation for the rest of the season. “My motivation this year was really to win a trophy and be a big part of winning that trophy, especially the Premier League,” Salah said.

“I still believe that the team needs another trophy because almost half of the team that had been here when we won it has left.

“There is still me, Virgil, Trent, Alisson, Joe [Gomez] and Robbo [Andy Robertson], so it’s five or six players left. So I think it’s necessary to win another trophy before we all go.

“I think we need another one. We won almost everything but we won [the Premier League] only once so hopefully we can win it twice. It would be great.”