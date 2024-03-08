Liverpool – ‘unlike Bayern Munich – are reportedly ‘wishing to respect’ Xabi Alonso’s efforts to win the Bundesliga with current team Bayer Leverkusen.

The Premier League giants are searching for a new manager to replace Jurgen Klopp and Leverkusen boss Alonso is the clear favourite to be his replacement

Liverpool fight Bayern Munich for Alonso

Liverpool are not the only team chasing Alonso as German giants Bayern Munich are also looking to secure his services. This comes following the revelation that Thomas Tuchel will exit the club in the summer.

But in a potential boost for Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen, a report from The Guardian claims the Premier League side are being ‘respectful’ as they pursue Alonso. They explain.

‘Alonso is the leading candidate for the Liverpool manager’s job but the Premier League leaders, unlike Bayern Munich, wish to respect his attempts to win the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen rather than enter a public courtship of their popular former midfielder. ‘Alonso is acutely aware of Liverpool’s interest but the Sporting coach Rúben Amorim, who has other suitors, is also under consideration.’

READ MORE: Mailbox… Title means most to Liverpool, least to Arsenal. And De Zerbi as the new Martinez…



Potential Alonso alternative ‘rejects’ Liverpool

The Reds are understandably considering potential alternatives to Alonso and Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi has been mentioned as a potential Klopp successor.

The 47-year-old has done a wonderful job since joining Inter Milan in 2021. He has helped them win the Coppa Italia twice and they reached last season’s Champions League final.

Inter Milan are likely to reach the Champions League quarter-finals as they take a 1-0 aggregate lead into their second leg in the round of 16 against Atletico Madrid and they are currently 15 points clear at the top of Serie A.

And according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Inter Milan are expected to keep Inzaghi for the foreseeable future.

READ MORE: Big Weekend… Liverpool v Manchester City trophy grudge match, Ramsdale, Tottenham, Pochettino



The report claims: ‘Liverpool have been looking for possible successors for Jürgen Klopp, and one of the names that stood out was Simone Inzaghi. However, the Italian coach has rejected the Reds’ offer, preferring to remain focused on his successful work with Inter Milan.

‘His performance has not gone unnoticed, with Liverpool considering him as an option for the bench after the Klopp era.

Despite interest, Inzaghi remains focused on his current goals with Inter. His main goal is to secure the Serie A title and continue the success in the Champions League. Once the 2023/24 season concludes, the future of him, who currently appears to be linked to Inter, will be discussed.

‘For the moment, Inter has no intention of letting its leader leave. Inzaghi has proven his worth in the team and seems committed to his long-term project in Milan. Although Liverpool’s interest is flattering, Inzaghi is focused on achieving success with Inter and cementing his legacy at the club.’