Liverpool ‘top priority’ is renewal of icon’s contract, as two more stars take back seat

Seeing Virgil van Dijk renew his deal at Liverpool is reportedly the club’s ‘top priority’, despite both Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold also being out of contract soon.

The Reds are in the precarious position of potentially seeing three superstars leave at the same time. Each of Van Dijk, Salah and Alexander-Arnold are out of contract in the summer.

If they were to leave, Liverpool would lose over 900 games worth of experience and stardom. Manager Arne Slot has constantly suggested that his players will not be distracted by other clubs coming in for them, but that is the case for each, with Saudi sides after Salah and Real Madrid wanting Alexander-Arnold.

There have been less reports about interest in Van Dijk, but Liverpool are showing his importance, with a report stating he is their priority.

Indeed, Football Insider states the ‘top priority’ at the club at the moment is extending his deal. That means that, if they are working on the other pair, as they likely are, those negotiations are not seen as quite as important as Van Dijk extending is.

It’s said they want to keep him at the club for the foreseeable future. That said, there is growing concern about the situations of all three icons’ expiring contracts.

Meanwhile, the Reds apparently want to strengthen the centre-back position, whether or not Van Dijk extends his deal.

At the moment, he is one of four central defenders in the senior squad at Liverpool, along with Joe Gomez – who is being linked with a move away – Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah.

