Dominik Szoboszlai is one goal – probably a free-kick – against Manchester United away from completing the full Premier League Big Six set for Liverpool.

From the slew of predictable leading names to single-goal stalwarts such as Mario Balotelli, Lazar Markovic and Jonjo Shelvey, here is every player to have scored for Liverpool in Premier League matches against Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham since the start of the 2010/11 season – the first in which they comprised the top six.

We have even broken it down into goals against each opponent before confirming the overall totals. These numbers are accurate as of the last Liverpool game versus a Big Six side (1-0 v Arsenal on August 31, 2025).

v Arsenal

Roberto Firmino (11)

Mo Salah (10)

Sadio Mane (7)

Diogo Jota (5)

Philippe Coutinho (4)

Martin Skrtel (3)

Jordan Henderson, Raheem Sterling, Daniel Sturridge, Luis Suarez (2)

Joe Allen, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Dirk Kuyt, Adam Lallana, Joel Matip, James Milner, Takumi Minamino, David Ngog, Darwin Nunez, Andy Robertson, Szoboszlai, Virgil van Dijk, Georginio Wijnaldum (1)

v Chelsea

Mo Salah (5)

Sadio Mane (4)

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Christian Benteke, Philippe Coutinho, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson, Daniel Sturridge, Luis Suarez, Fernando Torres, Georginio Wijnaldum (2)

Daniel Agger, Conor Bradley Emre Can, Steven Gerrard, Glen Johnson, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Naby Keita, Dejan Lovren, Raul Meireles, Maxi Rodriguez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jonjo Shelvey, Martin Skrtel, Dominik Szoboszlai, Virgil van Dijk (1)

v Manchester City

Mo Salah (9)

Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane (4)

James Milner, Martin Skrtel (3)

Andy Carroll (2)

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Cody Gakpo, Steven Gerrard, Jordan Henderson, Diogo Jota, Dirk Kuyt, Adam Lallana, Alexis Mac Allister, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Raheem Sterling, Daniel Sturridge, Luis Suarez, Dominik Szoboszlai, Georginio Wijnaldum (1)

v Manchester United

Mo Salah (13)

Steven Gerrard (6)

Luis Diaz (4)

Roberto Firmino, Cody Gakpo, Dirk Kuyt, Daniel Sturridge (3)

Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Darwin Nunez, Xherdan Shaqiri, Luis Suarez (2)

Christian Benteke, Naby Keita, Adam Lallana, James Milner, Virgil van Dijk (1)

v Tottenham

Mo Salah (12)

Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino (5)

Luis Suarez (4)

Cody Gakpo, Steven Gerrard, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane (3)

Philippe Coutinho, Diogo Jota, Alexis Mac Allister, Andy Robertson, Raheem Sterling (2)

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mario Balotelli, Stewart Downing, Harvey Elliott, Jon Flanagan, Curtis Jones, Lazar Markovic, Alberto Moreno, Martin Skrtel, Dominik Szoboszlai, Georginio Wijnaldum (1)

Total (current players in italics)

Mo Salah (49)

Roberto Firmino (25)

Sadio Mane (20)

Philippe Coutinho, Luis Diaz (12)

Steven Gerrard, Diogo Jota, Luis Suarez (11)

Cody Gakpo, Jordan Henderson, Daniel Sturridge (8)

Martin Skrtel (7)

Dirk Kuyt, James Milner, Raheem Sterling, Georginio Wijnaldum (5)

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai (4)

Christian Benteke, Adam Lallana, Alexis Mac Allister, Darwin Nunez, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk (3)

Andy Carroll, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Xherdan Shaqiri, Fernando Torres (2)

Daniel Agger, Joe Allen, Mario Balotelli, Conor Bradley, Emre Can, Stewart Downing, Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Jon Flanagan, Dejan Lovren, Lazar Markovic, Joel Matip, Raul Meireles, Takumi Minamino, Alberto Moreno, David Ngog, Maxi Rodriguez, Jonjo Shelvey (1)