According to reports, Liverpool have already decided their ‘top’ target to replace head coach Arne Slot and he is ‘willing to listen to an offer’.

Slot was under massive pressure ahead of Sunday’s match against West Ham as Liverpool had lost nine of their 12 matches in all competitions.

The Reds did return to winning ways against West Ham, with goals from Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo earning Slot’s side a 2-0 win.

Despite this, Slot remains under pressure at Liverpool as he remains one of the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

It has been claimed that he has a few weeks to save his job with their next two games against newly-promoted Sunderland and Leeds United.

In recent weeks, Liverpool have been linked with several potential replacements and it has been suggested that beloved former boss Jurgen Klopp could return to the club.

READ: Liverpool shot themselves in the balls so Arne Slot must pay; it’s how football works



However, a report from The Telegraph claims Klopp ‘will not return’ to Liverpool this season to replace Slot.

The report claims:

‘He is said to be committed to Red Bull and has already played a role in a managerial dethroning. He was part of the decision to sack his former player, and friend, Marco Rose as RB Leipzig manager in March and select the permanent successor this summer. ‘Of course, just because Klopp is unlikely to return, that does not mean Slot is immune from the sack. FSG are just as ruthless, even if they approach the problem in different ways.’

Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Liverpool have two leading targets on their radar to replace Slot, with Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola said to be the main alternative to former Celtic head coach Brendan Rodgers. Yes, you read that right.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Leboeuf slams ‘appalling’ Liverpool star vs West Ham with one player likely to be ‘very upset’

👉 Liverpool, Isak and Wirtz find their ideal opponent as West Ham lay out the welcome mat

👉 Liverpool: Konate ‘agreement edges closer’ as Euro giants transfer hinges on one condition



This is pretty implausible, which is a shame for the neutrals, though it is unsurprisingly claimed that the two managers would be ‘willing to listen to an offer’ from FSG.

It is also noted that the next few weeks will be ‘key’ as an ‘evaluation’ and ‘decision’ on Slot is ‘expected’ to be made in Dember.

The report claims: