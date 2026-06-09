Andoni Iraola has been confirmed as the new Liverpool manager.

Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott to Liverpool is “one to watch” as the summer transfer window develops, according to reports.

The Reds are looking to bounce back after a disappointing season which saw Arne Slot end the campaign by losing his job as head coach at Anfield.

Andoni Iraola was confirmed as the new manager at Liverpool last week with the Spaniard already giving his views on potential summer transfers.

Liverpool will already have had their ideas of what they wanted this summer before Iraola’s arrival but his influence over players like Scott could change their plans slightly.

No doubt Scott will have been on Liverpool’s radar before Iraola’s arrival but there have now been rumours that the Bournemouth midfielder could follow his former boss to Anfield.

Journalist Jamie Dickenson revealed last week that Iraola ‘could make Scott his first summer signing’ with Liverpool weighing up a £40m offer.

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Dickenson said on X: ‘Liverpool are considering a £40million bid for Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott.

‘The Cherries value their star man at £60m, with the 22-year-old currently in Miami with Thomas Tuchel’s England squad.

‘Ex-Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is set to join Liverpool on a two-year contract and could make Scott his first summer signing.

‘The Reds are also interested in £100m RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, but Iraola will be tasked with getting the best out of their £415m spree from last summer on the likes of Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and others.’

He added: ‘Manchester United and Tottenham – who Scott supported as a boy – are also keeping tabs on him.’

Alex Scott to Liverpool ‘noise is growing’

And now talkSPORT transfer insider Alex Crook insists that the “noise is growing” around Scott’s potential transfer to Liverpool with the situation “certainly one to watch”.

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Speaking to talkSPORT, Crooks said: “Yeah, that noise seems to be growing, and you can understand why because I think it was a problem last season for Liverpool, that midfield.

“[Ryan] Gravenberch and [Alexis] Mac Allister certainly weren’t on the same level, and Alex Scott is a player that Iraola knows well. I know Bournemouth are keen to tie him down to a new contract, but [it’s] certainly one to watch.”

In an interesting set of quotes, Scott praised “great manager” Iraola ahead of the Spaniard’s arrival at Liverpool.

Scott said: “What can Liverpool expect from Iraola? He is obviously a great manager.

“You see what we have done as a club at Bournemouth and how we have progressed over the three seasons he was with us.

“I think the way we press out of possession is very aggressive, maybe similar to the early Klopp teams Liverpool had, that fierce aggressiveness and pressing with the wingers.

“I would say he is similar to that. Liverpool fans should definitely be so excited. He has done a lot for me personally.”

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