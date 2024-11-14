Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush is reportedly ‘dreaming’ of a move to Liverpool and he ‘could leave’ the Bundesliga outfit for a ‘crazy price’.

Marmoush has been heavily linked with Liverpool in recent weeks as he’s been mooted as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, who is out of contract in 2025.

Salah has been linked with several European and Saudi Pro League sides of late and it remains to be seen whether he will pen a contract extension. A recent report claimed he may not make a decision on his future until later in the 2024/25 season.

The Egypt international is showing no sign of slowing down and has been in stunning form for the Premier League giants this season.

Salah would be difficult to replace but recent reports have claimed Marmoush has been picked out by Liverpool as their preferred target.

The 25-year-old – who plays with Salah for Egypt – has been one of the best players in the Bundesliga this term. He has 14 goals and ten assists in 16 appearances across all competitions.

A report from German outlet BILD claims Marmoush is ‘dreaming’ of a move to Liverpool and they have already ‘started talks’ with Frankfurt.

They claim a move in January is unlikely, but a report in Spain claims Marmoush ‘could leave’ in the winter for a ‘crazy price’.

‘This spectacular performance has caught the attention of several top clubs in Europe and other leagues, leading Eintracht to set an asking price of €80 million in an attempt to deter potential buyers and retain their star until the end of the season.’

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara has explained why he thinks Liverpool could tempt Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold beyond the end of this season.

“If Liverpool win the league, I can see it making Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold wanting to stay,” O’Hara said.

“It would be a very exciting time at the club, they’d feel part of a team that would be thinking they could win everything! It certainly doesn’t push them out of the door.

“For me, I think Van Dijk will stay at the club. Salah has a decision to make – does he want to stay and be one of the best players in the world, or does he want to go and earn a million pounds a week in Saudi Arabia?

“I hope he stays for another few years, he has time on his side, and he is still that good. He should wait and go later down the line, if I’m Liverpool then I’m throwing any amount of money at him to keep him, he is still the best player in the Premier League for me.

“Trent’s position looks like a difficult one for me, he’s young and ambitious and I think he will go. Real Madrid will come knocking on the door as Dani Carvajal is coming to the end of his time there and he fits the bill. It must be a very attractive proposition and I think it’ll be hard to turn down, but we’ll see what happens.”