Crystal Palace face a serious battle to keep hold of star defender Marc Guehi this summer as Manchester United, Tottenham and Liverpool consider moves for him.

Guehi, 23, has become a standout player at Selhurst Park since leaving Chelsea in 2021, and has a growing list of admirers elsewhere in the Premier League.

Palace are bracing themselves for a lot of interest in a number of players, with midfielder Eberechi Eze and winger Michael Olise said to also be hot property as well. The Telegraph Tare reporting his price tag to be around £65m

United are keen to strengthen their backline after an injury-hit season which saw them go without Lisandro Martinez for much of last season, while Raphael Varane is leaving this summer. With manager Erik ten Hag now set to stay after an internal review and discussions with potential replacements failed to progress, the club could now put concrete recruitment plans in place.

They have already seen a £35m bid for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite rejected, and they are yet to make an improved offer for the defender, who is contracted at Goodison Park until 2027.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have signed both Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin in the last year, but boss Ange Postecoglou has promised a lot of changes to his squad. Liverpool are also said to be tracking Lille teenager Leny Yoro.

Guehi’s stock has risen and he is now an England regular, having started the Euro 2024 opening victory over Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday. Another United defender, Harry Maguire, missed the tournament with a calf problem.

Gareth Southgate has lauded his impact since coming into the team, despite inexperience at international level, havig only made his debut in 2022.

“I saw the player that plays every week for his club,” said Southgate

“Positionally sound and calm. Tonight was an even bigger test because, stature-wise, he’s not one of the biggest centre-backs going to be a lot of aerial balls in the box.

“He dealt with that really well. He transferred what he does with his club onto the biggest stage. He showed what a good player he is.”

Palace will not give up without a fight, though. Oliver Glasner’s side enjoyed a strong end to last season and finished 10th in the Premier League. The defender has two years to run on his existing contract and has so far not entertained the possibility of renewing.

