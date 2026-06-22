Fabrizio Romano reveals whether Liverpool will sell Cody Gakpo to Tottenham

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool are still undecided on the future of Cody Gakpo, with Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi keen on a summer deal.

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham manager De Zerbi wants to sign Gakpo from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

The Italian manager wants to reinforce his flanks this summer, with Gakpo emerging as one of the top targets.

The reliable news outlet has reported that Tottenham are in talks with Liverpool to understand the condition of a deal for the Netherlands international winger, who is starring at the 2026 World Cup.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also reported Tottenham’s desire to sign the 27-year-old.

The Italian journalist has claimed that, as of now, Liverpool have not decided whether or not they will sell Gakpo.

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Liverpool undecided over Cody Gakpo amid Tottenham interest

Romano said on his YouTube channel on Monday evening: “There is an appreciation from Tottenham for Cody Gakpo.

“That’s true. He is one of the players they appreciate.

“I told you in a video I think here a few weeks ago that the situation on Gakpo was moving because there are clubs interested.

“But this story about Cody Gakpo completely depends on what Liverpool want to do.

“Liverpool are yet to decide anything.

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“At the moment, (Liverpool) are not opening doors to his exit.

“Also, very happy with his performances at the World Cup, so Liverpool, the club, together with a new coach, Andoni Iraola, they will be deciding together about Gakpo and will make a plan to decide about Cody Gakpo.

“At the moment, the doors are not open, so Liverpool are not negotiating for an exit of Gakpo.

“There is interest from Tottenham, but waiting to understand what Liverpool will decide to do for the Dutch winger.”

On June 20, journalist Pete O’Rourke said on the Transfer Insider podcast: “Gakpo had a disappointing season last year.

“A lot will depend on what Liverpool do in the transfer market as well.

“They’ve done a deal for Victor Munoz, so that will increase competition for places in Gakpo’s preferred left-side position.

“I don’t think Liverpool are actively looking to sell Gakpo, but if a big offer did come in for him, it’s something they might consider.

“They could use it to bolster their squad elsewhere.

“Tottenham are interested and I believe Roberto De Zerbi is a big fan of the Dutchman, but they do have other options as well for that left-sided winger position.”

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