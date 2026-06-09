Liverpool rocked as ‘absolute star now only wants to go to Tottenham’

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke, who is a Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool target

Liverpool will fail in their quest to bring Jan Paul van Hecke to Anfield, with a report claiming that the Brighton and Hove Albion defender wants to move to Tottenham Hotspur and work with Roberto De Zerbi instead.

With Ibrahima Konate leaving and Virgil van Dijk ageing, Liverpool are on the hunt for a new defender in the summer transfer window.

While Giovanni Leoni and Jeremy Jacquet will be part of Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola’s squad for next season, both are very young.

Liverpool ‘in contact’ with Jan Paul van Hecke

According to VI, Liverpool have been in contact with Jan Paul van Hecke, who is out of contract at Brighton and Hove Albion in 2027.

The report in the Dutch news outlet has reported that Liverpool have made ‘contact’ with the 26-year-old Netherlands international.

There is interest in Van Hecke from Chelsea and Newcastle United, too.

READ: Liverpool accelerating £164m double winger signing as two more exits gather pace

VI has noted: ‘Over the past few months, many Premier League clubs showed interest in Van Hecke.

‘Brighton’s absolute star player was in contact with Liverpool and was being monitored by Chelsea and Newcastle United.’

However, it is Tottenham Hotspur who have ‘pushed ahead in recent weeks’ and could end up signing Van Hecke.

Tottenham are planning a third bid for Van Hecke, who has agreed on personal terms with Spurs.

Van Hecke worked with current Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton and reportedly ‘became enthusiastic about the talks’ with the Italian manager.

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Jan Paul van Hecke wants to join Tottenham Hotspur

‘Van Hecke himself has therefore made up his mind: it has to be Tottenham’, according to the report.

VI has added: ‘Although interest from other clubs has been mentioned in the British press in recent days, Van Hecke now only wants to go to Tottenham.

‘Consequently, the club is not giving up and is working to quickly bring the deal to the final stages.

‘As a result, Van Hecke can start the World Cup without distractions and is assured of a top transfer.’

Tottenham central defender Micky van de Ven is also pushing for Van Hecke to join him at Tottenham.

The Netherlands international said about his compatriot: “I did talk to Jan Paul briefly about Tottenham. I think it is a good step for him.”

Netherland manager Ronald Koeman has also given his take on the future of Van Hecke.

When asked about Van Hecke’s proposed move to Tottenham, Koeman said: “Ideally, I would prefer a player to have peace of mind regarding his club,” he said on Sunday. And that there is clarity about the future. But I cannot stop it.”

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