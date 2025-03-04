The agent of Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara thinks a Premier League side will “make a big splash” on his client in the summer transfer window.

Both Liverpool and Tottenham will be in the market for new recruits in the summer with attacking midfielder Camara linked to both those Premier League sides.

And now the 21-year-old’s ‘sports advisor’ Bassirou Sakho has commented on the Premier League transfer rumours with the Senegal international moving to French side Metz in 2022.

Monaco paid €15m for Camara last summer and he has been impressing in his first season for the fourth-placed Ligue 1 side.

On the interest in his client Sakho told Africa Foot: “In fact, this article talks about Tottenham and Liverpool, among the Premier League clubs, being keen to recruit Senegal’s best prospect since Sadio Mane.

“If these two clubs show interest, other English football giants like Manchester City and Chelsea, who will make a big splash next transfer window, could be interested in the services of Lamine Camara. Which would be a good thing for the young Senegalese hopeful.”

Sakho highlighted how Camara will succeed if a move to the Premier League comes off, he added: “He has all the qualities to succeed in this championship, and it will also be a new page in his career. Monaco is studying all the offers for his interest but also those of Lamine Camara.”

Camara has six goals in 23 caps for Senegal and Sakho recalls his contribution so far to football in the African country, he continued: “He is a kid full of promise, he has already shown his know-how with the Senegalese youth teams, with the Senegalese national A team too, and in the clubs where he has played.

We see it with AS Monaco where he is one of the metronomes of the team. Despite his young age, he will be able to adapt alongside great players and learn to progress.”

Another youngster linked to Liverpool and other Premier League clubs is Ajax wonderkid Jorrel Hato and Dutch football icon Bolo Zenden reckons the prospect is ready to move to England in the summer.

Zenden told casinoscout.nl: “The most important thing for any young player is that you’re given the chance to play. If you play, you will have the best possible development. If you move to a team where you’re not likely to start, it’s not going to be easy to develop and improve.

“Hato is very mature. I think he was 16 when he made his Ajax debut. He’s still only 18. We’ve seen it previously when Dutch players move abroad, some go a bit too early and then it doesn’t work out. Then eventually they move back, or they make a few different moves.

“If you look at, for example, Justin Kluivert, the way he’s playing for Bournemouth. That was unexpected because he has blossomed into a top player this season. He always had promise, but now he’s been consistently performing.

“He’s been a pleasant surprise, like the whole team at Bournemouth. It was nice when he scored the hat-trick of penalties. That’s not been done often. He’s done really well.

“In Holland, you get the opportunity to play professional football at an early age if you’re good enough. You gain a lot of experience quickly, and if you’re already playing professional football at 17, by the time you’re 21, maybe you’ve already got 80 or 90 games under your belt in the highest division, and you might have also made your international debut.

“There’s a good reason why young players want to come and play in Holland. For example, Noni Madueke, he was at PSV. Mason Mount and Martin Odegaard had a spell in Holland. At a young age you play professional football, you get experience, and you learn what it means to win games.

“I think Hato could be definitely a player for the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal to keep an eye on. Will he move in the summer? Matthijs de Ligt, who’s now at United, was captain at Ajax when he was 18, and then he moved to Bayern Munich when he was only 19 or 20.”