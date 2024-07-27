Liverpool and Tottenham ‘make move’ to sign £86m Arsenal target amid Nketiah waiting game

Liverpool and Tottenham are set to provide Arsenal with competition for Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer, according to reports.

The Reds, Spurs and Gunners are all looking for a new striker this summer with Gyokeres proving to be one of the most clinical forwards in Europe last term.

Gyokeres scored 43 goals in 5o matches in all competitions for Sporting Lisbon and his goalscoring record has not gone unnoticed by Premier League clubs.

The Sweden international had an impressive two-and-half-year spell at Championship side Coventry City before completing his move to Sporting in a deal worth around €24m.

A report earlier this week insisted that Gyokeres was still very much on the Gunners’ radar and that Arsenal are thinking about testing the water with a bid between £55m and £60m despite Sporting wanting his £86m release clause paid.

The report from Caught Offside explained that Arsenal could have to wait until Eddie Nketiah’s exit is confirmed before talks over a deal “could re-start”.

‘Sources with a close understanding of the club’s plans have informed the Daily Briefing that Arsenal are planning to enter into negotiations with Sporting Lisbon over the potential transfer of Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres, who is also on the radar of Chelsea and Atletico Madrid. ‘Arsenal have long had an interest in Gyokeres, and though this story had gone quiet for some time, it is now anticipated that talks could re-start once Nketiah’s sale goes through. ‘Sporting’s stance remains that they would want Gyokeres’ £86m release clause to be paid in full, but Arsenal hope to test the Portuguese giants’ resolve with an initial offer in the region of £55-60m. ‘The 26-year-old had a superbly impressive season last term, finding the back of the net 43 times in 50 appearances in all competitions, and it seems clear he could now be ready to test himself at a bigger club and in a more competitive league.’

And now Football Insider claims that fellow Premier League sides Liverpool and Tottenham ‘made their move’ for Gyokeres as they look to beat Arsenal to his signature.

It is understood that Arsenal ‘face competition to try and sign’ Gyokeres with the Sporting Lisbon striker the Gunners’ ‘number-one target this summer’.

The report claims that Chelsea are ‘admirers’ of the former Coventry City player and that Liverpool and Tottenham ‘have registered their interest in a deal for the goal machine’.

However, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was keen to make it clear that his full focus was on evolving his current squad at the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking ahead of their friendly match against Man Utd in the United States, Arteta said: “The full focus is on trying to improve these guys and get the best out of them consistently so they can perform every three days at the level that we want. We know that we have certain parts in the squad that we would like to improve, but that is dictated by the market.

“At the moment we already have a great squad, and and we are giving the opportunity for our young players from the academy to be with us and it’s a joy to have them on tour with us.”