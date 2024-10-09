Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo is reportedly attracting interest from Premier League giants Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle United.

Semenyo joined the Cherries from Bristol City for around £8million in January 2023.

The London-born attacker has played 21 times for the Ghanaian national team and recently signed a new five-year contract at the Vitality Stadium.

He had a solid 2023/24 campaign, scoring eight goals in 33 Premier League appearances.

The 24-year-old has three in seven top-flight matches in 2024/25 as new signing Evanilson struggles to fill the void left by club-record sale Dominic Solanke, who joined Tottenham for an initial £55m in August.

Semenyo’s statistics do not jump out at you, but when you look a little deeper you can see how important he is for Bournemouth.

Only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland has taken more shots than him this term. His clearances, shots blocked, passes blocked, and aerial duels won stats are near the top when compared to other Premier League attackers.

MORE ON BOURNEMOUTH FROM F365

👉 Premier League underrated XI features Arsenal, Man City players and Brentford duo

👉 Premier League sack race: Man Utd boss Ten Hag remains clear favourite despite grim Villa point

The Ghanaian’s strong start to the season has reportedly caught the attention of several Premier League clubs.

He was imposing against Southampton on September 30, which you can read about here.

Bournemouth forward ‘scouted’ by Liverpool and two others

According to a report from GiveMeSport, Semenyo is being tracked by Liverpool, Newcastle and Tottenham.

Indeed, the Premier League trio are ‘taking a look with a view to a move in 2025’ and Bournemouth ‘fear’ their star forward could leave the club.

Understandably so, the Cherries ‘are extremely keen not to lose their man’, especially after selling Solanke to Spurs in the summer transfer window.

There is no mention of a potential asking price or any indication of what Semenyo could cost, just that the three Premier League clubs in question are ‘scouting’ him and could make a move next year.

Liverpool are likely to be in the market for a new right-sided forward next summer with Mohamed Salah out of contract and not in talks to extend his deal.

They have also been linked with Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi and West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus.

Bournemouth were nice enough to give Leicester their first Premier League win of the season on Saturday, meaning Andoni Iraola’s side have only won two of their seven top-flight matches in 24/25.

Former star striker Solanke has started pretty well at Spurs and is back in the England squad after a seven-year absence.

Captain Harry Kane is a doubt for Thursday’s Nations League clash against Greece and Solanke could start in his absence.

“It means so much, I’ve worked very hard to get back to this moment,” the 27-year-old said.

“Obviously, I made my debut a long time ago now. It’s been quite a journey. But to get back here is a great feeling for me and the family.

“It’s just part of football. Everything happens at the right time for you. Everyone’s journey is different.

“I wouldn’t have it any other way. I feel like this is the way it had to be for me and I feel like my game is clicking now and I feel good in myself.

👉 READ MORE: Palmer fourth in ranking of potential Kane replacements to solve 2026 World Cup conundrum

“I didn’t think that it wouldn’t come around. It was the fact of keep doing what I’m doing and just keep playing well and scoring goals.

“I always believed that I would get back here, so that was my mindset, and that’s one of the things I was working towards.

“I’m thankful to be back here now, and hopefully I can stay here.

“That’s what the dream is, to represent your country, no matter how many times, it’s always the same.

“So hopefully I can get some minutes, but I’m just happy to be here again, and hopefully I can help the team.”