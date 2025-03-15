Liverpool have identified former Man City winger Leroy Sane as the ‘ideal candidate’ to replace Mohamed Salah at Anfield, according to reports.

The Reds are having a brilliant season in the Premier League with Arne Slot’s side currently leading the table by 15 points from second-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

It would now take a monumental collapse from Liverpool to allow the Gunners back into the title race with the Reds losing just one league match all season.

Slot could hardly have asked for a better first season in charge with Liverpool also in the League Cup final, although they did lose to Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League last-16 clash in midweek.

But Slot has had a few off-field issues during his tenure with Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk all out of contract at the end of the season.

All three players have been linked with moves away from Anfield and there is no concrete signs that any of the trio are close to committing their future to Liverpool.

Liverpool forward Salah – who has contributed 32 goals and 21 assists in all competitions this season – has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and elsewhere in Europe with the 32-year-old dropping a fresh hint over his future last month.

Salah said in an interview with Steve McManaman on TNT Sports: “I want fans to remember that I gave it all to the fans, I gave it all to the city. I was here, I wasn’t lazy, I just enjoyed my football and gave it all.

“I think that’s what the city is about – they give you love and you have a connection with them because you give your all. I just want them to remember that I was here for eight years and I gave it all.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 The Famous F365 Friday Quiz: Carabao Cup final edition

👉 Liverpool ‘propose trading card deal’ for Barcelona star after worrying Reds contract update

👉 Romano reveals Liverpool ‘not relaxed’ as Van Dijk weighs up mammoth transfer offer

And now Spanish website Fichajes claims that Liverpool is ‘joining the list of interested parties’ in Bayern Munich winger Sane as the Germany international’s future ‘remains a mystery heading into next season’.

The Reds see Sane ‘as the ideal candidate to occupy the right wing should Mohamed Salah leave in the upcoming summer transfer window’ with the report adding that although ‘there has been no formal contact between the Anfield club and the player’s entourage so far, the situation is expected to evolve in the coming months’.

Both Liverpool and Premier League rivals Arsenal are ‘willing to make offers to sign a player who could make a difference in the Premier League’ with the Reds ‘tracking down Salah’s heir, who could arrive for free’.

Like Salah, Alexander-Arnold is also out of contract in the summer and Rousing The Kop transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey has claimed that Liverpool are “privately accepting” the defender will now leave for Real Madrid.

“We know Trent is basically done with Real and Liverpool are privately accepting that now. It is what it is.”

On Salah and Van Dijk’s situations, Bailey added: “Liverpool are planning a renewed push for Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah during the March international break.

“Salah and Van Dijk’s camp are eagerly awaiting improved terms. If they don’t get it then we know what the outcomes going to be, but we can’t predict what’s going to happen.

“Talks are going to happen, not that the lines of communication have ever been closed. There will be hope that the two camps and Liverpool will come closer together if nothing else.

“Liverpool have been confident with Van Dijk since last summer, from what I’m told there is surprise from within the club and especially Van Dijk’s camp that it’s come to this.

“From what I’m told, both he and Salah’s camp don’t believe that the demands are excessive, they both think they’re at market value, but that’s where we are.

“After this international window we’ll have a real indication of where we’re heading. At this moment Van Dijk seems to be further away than ever. I think if the talks are positive on any front we’ll get an indication quite quickly. If not, then it’ll just be the status quo.”