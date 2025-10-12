Liverpool are reportedly ‘keeping close tabs’ on a Real Madrid star who would fit perfectly into a role in which there are ‘concerns’ they lack depth in.

The Reds started the season in fine form. They won each of their first five Premier League games, before losing their unbeaten record to Crystal Palace, and losing a second game in a row, to Chelsea.

In all competitions, Liverpool have lost their last three, as those defeats were split with a loss to Galatasaray in the Champions League.

In the latest of those games, against the Blues, the midfield was switched around a bit. Florian Wirtz was dropped after a tough start to the season, with Dominik Szoboszlai playing in the most advanced midfield role, and Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch behind him.

When Wirtz was reintroduced from the bench, Szoboszlai moved to right back. Currently, it seems the Reds have some players who might not entirely fit their roles.

According to TBRFootball, there are ‘concerns’ that there is a lack of depth in holding midfield – Gravenberch is clearly very capable there, but it’s not the natural position of Mac Allister, Szoboszlai or Curtis Jones.

The report states Liverpool have done ‘plenty of work’ on possible reinforcements there, with Eduardo Camavinga the latest. Alongside him on the list are the likes of Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton.

But the Reds are ‘keeping close tabs on’ Camavinga as a recruitment option heading in to the New Year, potentially not looking to wait until the summer, when there will be a lot of interest in the other players.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365:

👉 Liverpool dominating PL, Wirtz POTY, new Hojlund among ten PL knee-jerk reactions already wrong

👉 Liverpool target Guehi ‘overtakes’ Konate on Real Madrid list but Reds are ‘optimistic’

👉 Arsenal evolution into title favourites summed up by table which has shock club bottom

According to the report, Camavinga is ‘very much an option’ at Anfield, and insider Graeme Bailey has revealed Real are aware it might be best to sell.

He said: “Camavinga is a top performer and still only 22. Real Madrid love him, but within the Bernabeu, they know they can’t keep a player who isn’t playing – especially when he has other top clubs who would readily take him.

“He is one to keep an eye on. There are a few big names under Xabi Alonso that could very well be on the move in 2026.

“Liverpool are not the only club keeping an eye on Camavinga, but there would be few better landing spots.”

READ MORE: Liverpool legend Klopp weighs in on Wirtz struggles as he reveals what ‘everyone knows’