According to reports, Liverpool are set to challenge Manchester City in the race to sign Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich.

Kimmich has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months as his current Bayern Munich contract is due to expire in 2025.

“Liverpool are very much following his career…”

Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City have all been mentioned as possible summer destinations for Kimmich in recent weeks.

A recent from The Daily Star in January claimed Pep Guardiola is ‘eager to reunite’ with Kimmich. Regarding his valuation, the report added.

‘The Germany international, 28, is wanted by Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering outfit, while Liverpool and Manchester United are also monitoring his situation. But the Premier League trio know he will cost the best part of £50million in the current window – whereas that figure is expected to drop significantly – to around £25m – come July. ‘By then Kimmich, capped 82 times by his country, will be entering the final year of his contract – meaning Bayern will have to listen to offers far lower than their present valuation.’

Liverpool are searching for a new manager ahead of the summer but it was confirmed earlier this week that a major chance has been made behind the scenes at Anfield.

The Premier League giants have been searching for a new director of football since Jorg Schmadtke left the club at the end of the January transfer window.

FSG have been in talks with Michael Edwards – who left Liverpool in 2022 – over a potential return to Anfield and it has been announced that he has come back to the club.

Edwards has become FSG’s CEO of football, while current AFC Bournemouth chief Richard Hughes is being pursued for the director of football role.

Liverpool’s managerial situation remains up in the air but German journalist Christian Falk understands they will target Kimmich as Klopp’s replacement won’t “change the plans”.

“As is well known, Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, but it doesn’t change the plans that they want to, at least try to get Kimmich in Liverpool,” Falk told BILD.

“So, they’ll keep going and nothing has changed just because Klopp is moving, Liverpool are very much following Kimmich’s career.”

“Kimmich would be perfect…”

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson thinks Kimmich would be “perfect” for the Premier League title contenders.

“Joshua Kimmich would be perfect for Liverpool,” Johnson said during an interview with Squawka.

“With his contract situation he’s not going to be a mind-blowing deal in terms of price and he’s world-class.

“He would be brilliant in that deep midfield role for Liverpool, helping the team and players around him to play the attacking football they want to by holding down that midfield. He’d be a great addition to the Liverpool side.”