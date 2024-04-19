Liverpool transfer: £34m summer signing set for quick exit as Euro giants ‘hook’ midfielder

Ryan Gravenberch has been linked with a move to Galatasaray.

Ryan Gravenberch could leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window with Turkish giants Galatasaray looking to complete a deal, according to reports.

The Reds invested €40m (£34m) on Gravenberch in the summer transfer window from Bayern Munich with the youngster looking for more playing time.

Gravenberch only spent one full season at the Bundesliga side before moving to Liverpool after he had moved to Bavaria from Ajax in 2022 for €23m.

The 21-year-old made 24 appearances for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga last season but only three of those were starts and he’s been a bit-part player for Liverpool too.

Gravenberch has been afforded ten Premier League starts for Liverpool this term but he also has 11 substitute appearances to his name.

And now Galatasaray see an opportunity to try and buy the Netherlands international, who they wanted at the same time as Jurgen Klopp’s side in the summer.

READ MORE: What’s going on at Liverpool? Can you fire a manager who has already resigned?

Turkish outlet Fotomac claim that Galatasaray ‘hooks’ the Liverpool midfielder with the Euro giants ‘preparing to make contact again’ for Gravenberch.

Galatasaray ‘made a loan offer with a purchase option of 25 million euros for the young midfielder’ in the summer but they will be ‘more ambitious this time’.

Gravenberch a ‘perfect fit’ next to Torreira for Galatasaray?

They see him as ‘a perfect fit next to’ Lucas Torreira with Galatasaray looking to ‘accelerate its efforts to make progress in transfers before’ Euro 2024 starts.

Liverpool boss Klopp has had to temper expectations of Gravenberch this season with the Dutchman putting in inconsistent performances this term.

“Ryan is still the talent, 21, we forget that always and he didn’t play much last year,” Klopp said earlier in the season.

“He had outstanding performances where he was man of the match for us internally and other matches where you think ‘where was he actually today?’

“That is completely normal in development.

“The boys like each other, similar age group besides Wataru, obviously, and they have a good relationship and that helps as well.”

Gravenberch’s transfer advisors are questioned

Dutch legend Wim Kieft has suggested that Gravenberch’s representatives should’ve given him better transfer advice as his potential continues to go unfulfilled.

Kieft told Voetbal4U: “Such players are deemed worth the investment, even if they don’t succeed. After a difficult season at Bayern Munich, Liverpool simply paid €40m for Gravenberch. If it works, then great. If it doesn’t work, they will sell him for an acceptable amount.

“Gravenberch’s advisors must recognise that this is how it works and ask him whether it is in the player’s interest to take on this challenge in Munich and then Liverpool. If you can’t break through at Bayern Munich, why would you succeed if you move to Liverpool?”