Liverpool informed £40m ‘offer’ for ‘long-term’ Virgil van Dijk replacement ‘would be accepted’
According to reports, Liverpool are among the clubs in the race to sign Ajax starlet Jorrel Hato and a £40m bid ‘would be accepted’.
The 19-year-old has shone for Eredivisie giants Ajax over the past couple of seasons as he’s emerged as one of the best young defenders in Europe.
The talented teenager has already earned six caps for the Netherlands and has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months.
Hato has played at left-back/wing-back this season and has nine goal involvements in his 43 appearances, but he’s also capable of playing at centre-back.
Liverpool are enjoying a great season as they are well-placed to win the Premier League, sitting 12 points clear of second-placed Arsenal with nine games remaining.
Despite this, Liverpool are facing a difficult summer as Virgil van Dijk and/or Mohamed Salah could follow Trent Alexander-Arnold in leaving on a free transfer after he ‘agreed’ on a move to Real Madrid.
The Reds also require an upgrade on Andy Robertson, while signings are also expected in attacking areas with head coach Arne Slot overly reliant on Salah.
Robertson has looked past it at times this season, and Hato’s ability to play left-back could be useful, but a report from Football Insider claims Liverpool wants the Dutchman to play at centre-back.
The report claims a £40m ‘offer’ for Hato ‘would be accepted’ and they have also broken down Liverpool’s plan regarding the defender.
The report reveals:
‘Jorrel Hato has been identified by Liverpool as the long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk ahead of the summer transfer window, sources have told Football Insider.
‘Van Dijk’s future at Anfield is under the microscope as his current Liverpool contract heads towards expiry, but even if the Dutchman does stay put this summer, his compatriot Hato is on the Reds’ radar.
‘Sources have told Football Insider that Liverpool will face competition from Real Madrid, Chelsea and Arsenal for Hato’s signature, particularly after he messaged the latter’s Jurrien Timber on social media.
‘Ajax hold all of the cards ahead of the summer window, with Hato under contract in Amsterdam until 2028, and the Dutch giants are set to demand a minimum of £40million from any club keen to sign him.
‘Though Liverpool are the club heaviest-linked with a move for the versatile 19-year-old, Slot doesn’t see Hato as Van Dijk’s successor just yet, with the ideal scenario being that Van Dijk signs a new contract.
‘Hato would more likely be brought in to play alongside Van Dijk, either in central defence or at left-back, to get up to speed with the Premier League, with a view towards succeeding the 33-year-old long-term.’