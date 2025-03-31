According to reports, Liverpool are among the clubs in the race to sign Ajax starlet Jorrel Hato and a £40m bid ‘would be accepted’.

The 19-year-old has shone for Eredivisie giants Ajax over the past couple of seasons as he’s emerged as one of the best young defenders in Europe.

The talented teenager has already earned six caps for the Netherlands and has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months.

Hato has played at left-back/wing-back this season and has nine goal involvements in his 43 appearances, but he’s also capable of playing at centre-back.

Liverpool are enjoying a great season as they are well-placed to win the Premier League, sitting 12 points clear of second-placed Arsenal with nine games remaining.

Despite this, Liverpool are facing a difficult summer as Virgil van Dijk and/or Mohamed Salah could follow Trent Alexander-Arnold in leaving on a free transfer after he ‘agreed’ on a move to Real Madrid.

The Reds also require an upgrade on Andy Robertson, while signings are also expected in attacking areas with head coach Arne Slot overly reliant on Salah.

Robertson has looked past it at times this season, and Hato’s ability to play left-back could be useful, but a report from Football Insider claims Liverpool wants the Dutchman to play at centre-back.

The report claims a £40m ‘offer’ for Hato ‘would be accepted’ and they have also broken down Liverpool’s plan regarding the defender.

