According to reports, another leading Liverpool target has ‘said yes’ ahead of a summer move to the Premier League champions.

Liverpool are looking to do their summer business early as their successful debut season under Arne Slot enabled club chiefs to plan.

The Reds were comfortably the best team in the Premier League this term as they clinched their 20th title with four games to spare.

Unsurprisingly, FSG are unwilling to stand still and are looking to cement Liverpool as the Premier League’s best team this summer.

They are going about this the right way as they have been quick to identify their leading targets and are already close to completing several deals.

Liverpool’s first move was to sign Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold and this deal is on the brink of being finalised as he’s travelled to the UK to complete the final details.

The Reds are pursuing two Bayer Leverkusen players this summer as they also have their eye on Florian Wirtz, with reports indicating they are beating Bayern Munich in the race to sign the Bundesliga sensation.

Another priority for Liverpool is to land a new left-back to be a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson, who declined during the 2024/25 campaign.

Liverpool have been linked with several potential options, but Bournemouth standout Milos Kerkez is said to be their leading target and talks are progressing well between the Premier League clubs.

On Wednesday afternoon, Fabrizio Romano confirmed this deal is “absolutely on” because Kerkez has “already said yes” to Liverpool.

He tweeted: “Understand Milos Kerkez has already said yes to Liverpool project, no issues on personal terms.

“Club to club talks underway with Liverpool also busy on Florian Wirtz deal but in regular contact with Bournemouth. Deal absolutely on.”

Once these deals are finalised, Liverpool could turn their attention to signing a new striker and/or winger.

Liverpool could do with signing a winger amid reports linking Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo with an exit and Real Sociedad stat Takefusa Kubo is a long-term target.

A new report from Spanish outlet AS claims Liverpool and Arsenal are the ‘main’ Premier League clubs ‘knocking’ for the winger, who has decided to reject a four-year contract from a Saudi Pro League club worth around 160 million euros (£134m).

It is also noted that his representatives are due to have meetings with interested parties this week and he is available for 60 million euros (£51m) due to a release clause in his contract.