Liverpool target Teun Koopmeiners says he will “put up with the rain” to move to the Premier League this summer, having told Atalanta he wants a transfer.

Koopmeiners is enjoying an excellent season for Atalanta, with his performances attracting the attention of a number of top clubs, who have been handed a boost by his latest comments.

“I’ll put up with the rain”

Reports in Italy last week claimed Liverpool have ‘already expressed their approval’ of Koopmeiners, but Juventus are also said to be very keen on the 26-year-old midfielder.

It’s claimed an offer in the region of £50m would be enough to secure the services of the Dutchman, who’s managed 26 goals and 12 assists in 112 appearances for Atalanta since his £12m move from AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2021.

In an interview with De Telegraaf on Thursday while on international duty, Koopmeiners revealed that he’s told Atalanta he wants to leave in the summer, adding that he would be keen on a move to the Premier League.

He said: “I have told Atalanta that I want to make a move next summer, but there has to be something really nice to swap that for Atalanta just like that. My girlfriend and I are having a great time in Italy, but for some clubs in England, I’ll put up with the rain.

“I hope there will be nice options I can think about, and then I hope Atalanta receive a nice amount for me, because I will have had a wonderful time there.”

Another midfielder?

Whether another midfielder will be a priority for Liverpool is very much up for debate, particularly given Wataru Endo’s impressive form at the base of midfield, and with Koopmeiners generally featuring in a more attacking role for club and country this season.

That will be a decision for new sporting director Richard Hughes to make, in consultation with new FSG CEO Michael Edwards and whichever manager they decide to appoint. They’ve got far more pressing issues to deal with.

